Is Severance based on a book? The truth behind the Apple TV+ series
Although the Apple TV+ series shares a name with Ling Ma’s novel Severance, it is not based on the book. The Apple TV+ series premiered for a second season on 17 January 2025, and audiences remain captivated by the show’s central mystery. Adam Scott who played Mark Scout said:
The show is labour-intensive, which is a good thing. It's the most fun I've ever had working. No scene on Severance isn’t complicated.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Is Severance based on a book?
- Differences between Apple TV+ Severance and Ling Ma’s Severance
- Similarities between Apple TV+ Severance and Ling Ma’s Severance
- Severance cast consists of A-list actors
- Is there a book for the show Severance?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Severance is an American sci-fi psychological thriller series created by Dan Erickson and executive-produced by Ben Stiller.
- Apple TV+ Severance is not based on Ling Ma’s Severance although they have similar themes.
- The series got 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy and Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Is Severance based on a book?
It is not based on any book. It shares the same name and similar themes to a book titled Severance. The novel was written by Ling Ma, a Chinese fiction author while the Severance series was created by Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller.
The book was published in 2018 while the series premiered on February 18, 2022. Its second season premiered on January 17, 2025, and was renewed for a third season on March 21, 2025.
Season 1 of Severance had nine episodes from 18 February to 8 April 2022. Season 2 had 10 episodes, which ran between January 17 and March 21, 2025.
Differences between Apple TV+ Severance and Ling Ma’s Severance
They differ mainly in narrative approach, tone, and the protagonist’s journey, as outlined below:
Apple TV+ Severance series has elements of mystery and sci-fi
Severance is a science fiction psychological thriller TV show that explores the mysterious world of Lumon Industries, a biotechnology corporation, where employees undergo a procedure called "severance" to split their consciousness between work and personal life.
This procedure creates two distinct selves: the "innie" (work self) and the "outie" (personal self), with no memory of the experiences in each other's world. The series follows Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott, an employee at Lumon Industries.
It shows how he navigates his work life and uncovers the sinister plans of the company after undergoing the procedure. Along with his colleagues, he must confront the dark secrets of this company and its true nature.
Ling Ma’s novel Severance is set in a post-apocalyptic world
The Severance book is set in a post-apocalyptic world. It is about Candace Chen, a millennial trying to navigate her unfulfilling corporate job in New York City. Candace works as a Bible product coordinator, overseeing the production of Bibles.
When a pandemic known as Shen Fever spreads globally, Candace's perspective shifts, and she finds herself stuck in a world that is rapidly changing. The novel explores Candace's journey as she navigates her corporate job, her relationships, and her identity in the face of a catastrophic event.
Similarities between Apple TV+ Severance and Ling Ma’s Severance
Here are some key similarities between the two works:
Corporate alienation and control
Both stories show how corporate work can be meaningless and alienating. It explores how both jobs try to control workers and disconnect them from the real world outside, with one via a procedure and the other by taking away their passion.
Existential crises
The protagonists face existential crises and struggle to find purpose.
Critique of capitalism
Both works critique the exploitative nature of capitalism through the absurdity of modern office culture.
Both Severance works critique corporate culture and prompt reflection on the value and meaning of modern work.
What is Severance inspired by?
The Severance creator Dan Erickson drew inspiration from his personal experiences working in a job he disliked in Los Angeles. In an interview at the 2024 Austin Film, he said:
I had moved to LA to try my hands at this whole industry thing. The only job I could get was working at a door factory. It was in Pacoima, CA… and it was a little windowless office in their basement, where I would just catalog door parts.
He continued:
I hated the job and I was walking in one day and just caught myself having this thought that I’d had a million times before, which was just, like, ‘God, I wish I could just jump ahead to the end of the day. I wish there was some way to not experience the next eight hours of my life.’
In a 2022 Reddit AMA, Dan mentioned other things like movies, shows, and games that inspired the series. They include Truman Show, Stanley Parable, Office Space, The Matrix, Brazil, No Exit, and The Metamorphosis.
He also mentioned the Backrooms, the Office, the office scenes from The Incredibles, and the opening of Joe vs. the Volcano.
Severance cast consists of A-list actors
Below is the list of some of the primary casts of the show and their characters:
- Adam Scott as Mark Scout
- Zach Cherry as Dylan George
- Britt Lower as Helly Riggs
- John Turturro as Irving Bailiff
- Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick
- Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman
- Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
- Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale
- Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey
- Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale
Is there a book for the show Severance?
The You You Are: A Spiritual Biography of You and Severance: The Lexington Letter are associated with the Apple T+ Severance series. IMDb shared that the first is a fictional self-help book with eight chapters. Goodreads noted that the second is a companion book exposing Lumon's sinister activities in the series.
FAQs
- What is Severance based on? It is an original story based on and inspired by the show's creator, Dan Erickson's personal work experience.
- What is Severance about? It is a science fiction psychological thriller TV series about Mark, a worker at Lumon Industries.
- How many Severance books are there? There are two books linked to Apple TV+ Severance and also a 7 book Severance series written by Mark McKay which is not associated with the show.
Is Severance based on a book? It is an original concept not adapted from any existing novel. It has different narratives from Ling Ma’s novel titled Severance. The works show the darker side of corporate culture work and its alienating effects.
