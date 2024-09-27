Top 11 best British TV shows for any mood: binge-worthy picks

British TV shows have a unique charm that captivates audiences worldwide, and their unique cultural nuances resonate with viewers. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, these shows offer something for everyone. If you are looking for binge-worthy British TV shows, prepare for a delightful binge-watching experience with this comprehensive list of the best British TV shows.

The best British TV shows offer so much amazing content to choose from – hysterically funny, chilling and thrilling, top-notch drama. Photo: @Netflix on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

British TV shows have long been celebrated for their exceptional storytelling and unique flair. From gripping dramas to witty comedies, these humorous, witty, and emotional series create lasting impressions, ensuring there is something to watch for everyone. So, what are some of the Best TV shows of all time?

Top 11 best British TV shows

The diversity of British television is astounding, showcasing a range of genres and styles. Whether you are a fan of historical narratives or contemporary tales, a treasure trove of content awaits discovery. Credible sources such as Bazaar, IMDb, and Entertainment Weekly have greatly influenced the rankings of the best British TV series ever.

TV show IMDb ratings Bridgerton 7.4/10 Chewing Gum 7.7/10 Killing Eve 8.1/10 Sex Education 8.2/10 The Crown 8.6/10 Heartstopper 8.6/10 Stranger Things 8.7/10 Peaky Blinders 8.8/10 Sherlock 9.1/10 Game of Thrones 9.2/10 Breaking Bad 9.5/10

11. Bridgerton

Bridgerton is based on the book series by Julia Quinn, it is Shondaland's first scripted show for Netflix. Photo: @Netflix on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

IMDb ratings : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Running time : 2020 - present

: 2020 - present Genre: Drama and romance

Drama and romance Stars: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey

Bridgerton is one of the most popular British shows on Netflix. Adapted from Julia Quinn's stories, the show follows the eight close-knit Bridgerton siblings searching for love and happiness in the competitive Regency London marriage mat.

10. Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum is a British television sitcom created and written by Michaela Coel, based on her 2012 play Chewing Gum Dreams. Photo: @Chewing Gun on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

IMDb rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Running time: 2015-2017

2015-2017 Director: Tom Marshall, Simon Neal

Tom Marshall, Simon Neal Genre : Sitcom; Sex comedy; Cringe comedy

: Sitcom; Sex comedy; Cringe comedy Stars: Michael Coel, Daniella Walters, and Robert Lonsdale

Chewing Gum is one of the British comedies with many laugh-out-loud moments that will have you fighting for your breath. Set in modern-day London, this Sitcom series follows Tracy Gordon.

Tracy is a 20-something virgin who wants to explore her sexuality but is holding on to her religious upbringing. It seamlessly navigates the mishaps of her neighbourhood friends, her love life, and her family.

9. Killing Eve

Killing Eve is based on a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle. Photo: @Killing Eve on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Running time: 2018-2022

2018-2022 Creators : Phoebe Waller-Bridge

: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Genre: Action, adventure, drama and thriller

Action, adventure, drama and thriller Stars: Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw

Killing Eve is a suspenseful British thriller TV show that blends dark humour, espionage, and complex character dynamics. It follows the lives of two completely different women whose lives become intertwined as they engage in an epic cat-and-mouse game.

8. Sex Education

Sex Education follows the lives of the teenagers and adults in the fictional town of Moordale as they contend with various personal dilemmas. Photo: @Best of Netflix on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

IMDb rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Running time : 2019-2023

: 2019-2023 Creator: Laurie Nunn

Laurie Nunn Genre : Comedy, Drama and Romance

: Comedy, Drama and Romance Stars: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and Ncuti Gatwa

Sex Education follows the story of a socially awkward teenage boy with a sex therapist mother who finds himself knowledgeable in the reproductive department. He reluctantly teams up with a high school classmate, Maeve, to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school to help his classmates deal with their problems.

7. The Crown

The Crown is a historical drama television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: @The Crown on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Running time : 2016-2023

: 2016-2023 Creator: Peter Morgan

Peter Morgan Genre: Biography, drama, and history

Biography, drama, and history Stars: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Stuanton

The Crown, created by the talented Peter Morgan, is among the famous British TV shows. The show centres around Queen Elizabeth's 60-year reign. It also explores the monarch's political rivalries and romances as she balances her personal feelings and public duty as the Queen.

6. Heartstopper

Heartstopper tells the story of Charlie Spring, a gay schoolboy who falls in love with classmate Nick Nelson. Photo: @Heartstopper | Netflix on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Running time : 2022-

: 2022- Creator : Alice Oseman

: Alice Oseman Genre: Coming-of-age; Romantic comedy; Teen drama

Coming-of-age; Romantic comedy; Teen drama Stars: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, and William Gao

Indulge yourself with this captivating queer teenage British show on Netflix. Heartstopper follows the romance of high schoolers Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring as they develop from friendship to lovers.

5. Stranger Things

Stranger Things centers around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana. Photo: @Netflix on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Running time: 2016 -2025

2016 -2025 Creators: Matt Duffer, Rose Duffer

Matt Duffer, Rose Duffer Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, and Thriller

Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, and Thriller Stars: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Winona Ryder

Are you looking for a mind-blowing thriller British show to binge-watch all night? Stranger Things is the perfect choice for you. Set in the 80s in a small Indiana town, the show depicts a group of young friends who witness strange and peculiar incidents that happen to them.

4. Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders follows the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the direct aftermath of the First World War. Photo: @Peaky Blinders on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

IMDb rating : 8.8/10

: 8.8/10 Running time: 2013–2022

2013–2022 Creator: Steven Knight

Steven Knight Genre: Crime and Drama

Crime and Drama Stars: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle

Peaky Blinders, set in 1900s England, is a riveting British crime drama that follows Tommy Shelby, the fierce gang leader of a crime gang who sews razor blades in the peaks of their newsboy caps. Fierce Tommy goes to war against cops, politicians, and anyone who gets in the way of building his empire.

3. Sherlock

Sherlock is a British mystery crime drama television series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories. Photo: @Sherlock on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Running time: 2010-2017

2010-2017 Creators : Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat

: Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat Genre : Crime, drama, mystery and thriller

: Crime, drama, mystery and thriller Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, and Una Stubbs

Sherlock features Sherlock Holmes, a fictional detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. He is known for his keen observational skills and lived in early 21st-century Britain. He solves complex cases using logic and forensic science, often accompanied by his friend and army doctor veteran, Dr. John Watson.

2. Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin. Photo: @Game of Thrones on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

IMDb ratings : 9.2/10

: 9.2/10 Stars : Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, and Peter Dinklage

: Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, and Peter Dinklage Director : David Benioff, D.B Weiss

: David Benioff, D.B Weiss Running time: 2011-2019

Game of Thrones is one of the Best British TV shows of all time because of its incredibly excellent costumes, set design, and well-curated storyline. In the mythical continent of Westeros, nine rich and noble families fight for control of the seven kingdoms.

1. Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad follows Walter White, an underpaid, dispirited high-school chemistry teacher struggling with stage-three lung cancer. Photo: @Breaking Bad on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

IMDb rating: 9.5/10

9.5/10 Running time: 2008-2013

2008-2013 Creator: Vince Gilligan

Vince Gilligan Genre: Crime drama thriller

Crime drama thriller Stars: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Anna Gunn

Breaking Bad follows a chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with stage three inoperable lung cancer and is given a death date, which is two years away. To ensure that his pregnant wife and disabled son have a secure financial future, he uses his chemistry knowledge to manufacture and sell methamphetamine.

What is the best UK series on Netflix currently?

Call the Midwife is currently the best UK series on Netflix. Based on Jennifer Worth's memoir, the series follows the lives of a group of midwives in East London during the postwar baby boom. The show is told from the nurses' perspectives, some of who are catholic nuns and seculars.

What is the most watched TV show in England?

According to Adalyser, Eastenders (Angie & Den divorce papers) is the most-watched show in England, with over 30.15 million views. The show follows the everyday lives of working-class inhabitants of Albert Square, a traditional Victorian square of terrace houses surrounding a park in the East End of London's Walford borough.

British TV shows have a unique charm that captivates audiences worldwide, and their unique cultural nuances resonate with viewers. Photo: @BBC EastEnders on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What are some of the best reality British TV shows?

There are numerous British reality shows. According to Collider and IMDb, below are some of the best British reality TV shows;

The Great British Baking Show

Geordie Shore

Made in Chelsea

The Secret Lives of Mormon Moms

Selling Sunset

What is the number one English series?

According to IMDb, Breaking Bad is the number one English series, with an impressive rating of 9.5. The series follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), an underpaid, dispirited high-school chemistry teacher struggling with a recent diagnosis of stage-three lung cancer.

Discovering the best British TV shows will enrich your viewing lineup. So grab your remote and get ready to experience British film life.

READ ALSO: The hottest anime girls of all time you will fall in love with

Briefly.co.za published an article about the 25 hottest anime girls. Anime has produced some of the most memorable and cute characters ever. However, only a few of these characters appeal to the target audience, leaving a long-lasting effect.

Hot female anime characters are known to bring a unique twist to the story with their noteworthy personalities and physical attractiveness. Discover the hottest female anime characters of all time.

Source: Briefly News