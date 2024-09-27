Top 11 best British TV shows for any mood: binge-worthy picks
British TV shows have a unique charm that captivates audiences worldwide, and their unique cultural nuances resonate with viewers. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, these shows offer something for everyone. If you are looking for binge-worthy British TV shows, prepare for a delightful binge-watching experience with this comprehensive list of the best British TV shows.
British TV shows have long been celebrated for their exceptional storytelling and unique flair. From gripping dramas to witty comedies, these humorous, witty, and emotional series create lasting impressions, ensuring there is something to watch for everyone. So, what are some of the Best TV shows of all time?
Top 11 best British TV shows
The diversity of British television is astounding, showcasing a range of genres and styles. Whether you are a fan of historical narratives or contemporary tales, a treasure trove of content awaits discovery. Credible sources such as Bazaar, IMDb, and Entertainment Weekly have greatly influenced the rankings of the best British TV series ever.
11. Bridgerton
- IMDb ratings: 7.4/10
- Running time: 2020 - present
- Genre: Drama and romance
- Stars: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey
Bridgerton is one of the most popular British shows on Netflix. Adapted from Julia Quinn's stories, the show follows the eight close-knit Bridgerton siblings searching for love and happiness in the competitive Regency London marriage mat.
10. Chewing Gum
- IMDb rating: 7.7/10
- Running time: 2015-2017
- Director: Tom Marshall, Simon Neal
- Genre: Sitcom; Sex comedy; Cringe comedy
- Stars: Michael Coel, Daniella Walters, and Robert Lonsdale
Chewing Gum is one of the British comedies with many laugh-out-loud moments that will have you fighting for your breath. Set in modern-day London, this Sitcom series follows Tracy Gordon.
Tracy is a 20-something virgin who wants to explore her sexuality but is holding on to her religious upbringing. It seamlessly navigates the mishaps of her neighbourhood friends, her love life, and her family.
9. Killing Eve
- IMDb rating: 8.1/10
- Running time: 2018-2022
- Creators: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Genre: Action, adventure, drama and thriller
- Stars: Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw
Killing Eve is a suspenseful British thriller TV show that blends dark humour, espionage, and complex character dynamics. It follows the lives of two completely different women whose lives become intertwined as they engage in an epic cat-and-mouse game.
8. Sex Education
- IMDb rating: 8.2/10
- Running time: 2019-2023
- Creator: Laurie Nunn
- Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance
- Stars: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and Ncuti Gatwa
Sex Education follows the story of a socially awkward teenage boy with a sex therapist mother who finds himself knowledgeable in the reproductive department. He reluctantly teams up with a high school classmate, Maeve, to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school to help his classmates deal with their problems.
7. The Crown
- IMDb rating: 8.6/10
- Running time: 2016-2023
- Creator: Peter Morgan
- Genre: Biography, drama, and history
- Stars: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Stuanton
The Crown, created by the talented Peter Morgan, is among the famous British TV shows. The show centres around Queen Elizabeth's 60-year reign. It also explores the monarch's political rivalries and romances as she balances her personal feelings and public duty as the Queen.
6. Heartstopper
- IMDb rating: 8.6/10
- Running time: 2022-
- Creator: Alice Oseman
- Genre: Coming-of-age; Romantic comedy; Teen drama
- Stars: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, and William Gao
Indulge yourself with this captivating queer teenage British show on Netflix. Heartstopper follows the romance of high schoolers Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring as they develop from friendship to lovers.
5. Stranger Things
- IMDb rating: 8.7/10
- Running time: 2016 -2025
- Creators: Matt Duffer, Rose Duffer
- Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, and Thriller
- Stars: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Winona Ryder
Are you looking for a mind-blowing thriller British show to binge-watch all night? Stranger Things is the perfect choice for you. Set in the 80s in a small Indiana town, the show depicts a group of young friends who witness strange and peculiar incidents that happen to them.
4. Peaky Blinders
- IMDb rating: 8.8/10
- Running time: 2013–2022
- Creator: Steven Knight
- Genre: Crime and Drama
- Stars: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle
Peaky Blinders, set in 1900s England, is a riveting British crime drama that follows Tommy Shelby, the fierce gang leader of a crime gang who sews razor blades in the peaks of their newsboy caps. Fierce Tommy goes to war against cops, politicians, and anyone who gets in the way of building his empire.
3. Sherlock
- IMDb rating: 9.1/10
- Running time: 2010-2017
- Creators: Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat
- Genre: Crime, drama, mystery and thriller
- Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, and Una Stubbs
Sherlock features Sherlock Holmes, a fictional detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. He is known for his keen observational skills and lived in early 21st-century Britain. He solves complex cases using logic and forensic science, often accompanied by his friend and army doctor veteran, Dr. John Watson.
2. Game of Thrones
- IMDb ratings: 9.2/10
- Stars: Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, and Peter Dinklage
- Director: David Benioff, D.B Weiss
- Running time: 2011-2019
Game of Thrones is one of the Best British TV shows of all time because of its incredibly excellent costumes, set design, and well-curated storyline. In the mythical continent of Westeros, nine rich and noble families fight for control of the seven kingdoms.
1. Breaking Bad
- IMDb rating: 9.5/10
- Running time: 2008-2013
- Creator: Vince Gilligan
- Genre: Crime drama thriller
- Stars: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Anna Gunn
Breaking Bad follows a chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with stage three inoperable lung cancer and is given a death date, which is two years away. To ensure that his pregnant wife and disabled son have a secure financial future, he uses his chemistry knowledge to manufacture and sell methamphetamine.
What is the best UK series on Netflix currently?
Call the Midwife is currently the best UK series on Netflix. Based on Jennifer Worth's memoir, the series follows the lives of a group of midwives in East London during the postwar baby boom. The show is told from the nurses' perspectives, some of who are catholic nuns and seculars.
What is the most watched TV show in England?
According to Adalyser, Eastenders (Angie & Den divorce papers) is the most-watched show in England, with over 30.15 million views. The show follows the everyday lives of working-class inhabitants of Albert Square, a traditional Victorian square of terrace houses surrounding a park in the East End of London's Walford borough.
What are some of the best reality British TV shows?
There are numerous British reality shows. According to Collider and IMDb, below are some of the best British reality TV shows;
- The Great British Baking Show
- Geordie Shore
- Made in Chelsea
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Moms
- Selling Sunset
What is the number one English series?
According to IMDb, Breaking Bad is the number one English series, with an impressive rating of 9.5. The series follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), an underpaid, dispirited high-school chemistry teacher struggling with a recent diagnosis of stage-three lung cancer.
Discovering the best British TV shows will enrich your viewing lineup. So grab your remote and get ready to experience British film life.
