Who is Nicola Coughlan's partner? The truth about her love life

Nicola Mary Coughlan is an Irish actress widely recognized for her Bridgerton and Derry Girls roles. Some of her accolades include a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination and an Irish Film and Television Award. However, contrary to her outspoken on-screen persona, Coughlan remains tight-lipped about a crucial aspect of her life: the romantic part. So, who is Nicola Coughlan's partner?

Nicola Coughlan at Saatchi Gallery in 2022 (L). The actress at the Big Mood New York Premiere in 2024 (R). Photo: Mike Marsland, John Nacion via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Coughlan made her acting debut at age 10, appearing in the action thriller film My Brother’s War. Since then, she has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

With this popularity, the topic of Nicola Coughlan's boyfriend is subject to public scrutiny, with many fans curious about who won the star’s heart off-stage. This article highlights Nicola’s dating history.

Nicola Coughlan's profile summary

Full name Nicola Mary Coughlan Nickname Nicola Gender Female Date of birth 9 January 1987 Age 37 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Galway, Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Calasanctius College, Birmingham School of Acting Height 5’1’’ (155 cm) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Martin and Beatrice Coughlan Parents Martin and Beatrice Coughlan Siblings 3 Profession Actress Years active 1997-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

How old is Nicola Coughlan?

Nicola Coughlan (aged 37 as of 2024) was born on 9 January 1987 in Galway, Ireland, but grew up in Oranmore. The actress’ parents, Martin and Beatrice Coughlan, raised her alongside her three older siblings.

Nicola Coughlan during the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, USA. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Original

Regarding her education, Coughlan attended Scoil Mhuire for primary school and Calasanctius College for secondary school.

Mary proceeded to the National University of Ireland, graduating with an English and Classical Civilisation degree. She later enrolled at the Birmingham School of Acting and the Oxford School of Drama to hone her acting skills.

Who is Nicola Coughlan's partner?

In a world where celebrities often become living tabloid fodder, Nicola has mastered the art of keeping details about her love life away from the paparazzi and the internet’s prying eyes. However, this has not stopped her fans from trying to uncover her mysteries.

So, is Nicola Coughlan dating? The star is presumably single and not romantically linked to anyone. She is currently focusing on her acting career. In a 2023 interview with Marie Claire magazine, she revealed her biggest red flag in a guy, saying:

When a guy wants to do a joker impression, that is just an immediate ick. It is never good.

Nicola Coughlan’s relationship history

Even though the on-screen star is not currently involved in a romantic partnership, she has been rumoured to have dated two of her co-stars. Here is a glimpse of Nicola’s alleged relationships.

Laurie Kynaston

Laurie Kynaston during the premiere of Showtime's The Man Who Fell To Earth at the Museum of Modern Art in 2022. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: UGC

In 2019, there was speculation that Nicola was dating her Derry Girls co-star Laurie Kynaston. The rumour sparked as the pair were spotted several times together.

Nicola Coughlan and Laurie Kynaston reportedly broke up after a short dating period due to irreconcilable differences. Nonetheless, there had never been an official confirmation to substantiate the duo ever dated.

Luke Newton

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan at the Bridgerton Season 3 sneak peak at Claridge's Hotel in 2024. Photo: Alan Chapman

Source: UGC

Are Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan dating? Luke, an English actor, met Coughlan on the Bridgerton set.

While the duo share a solid romantic on-screen bond, they are just good friends in real life. In interviews, Nicola often praises her co-star, disclosing their relationship as purely platonic. In 2022, she told Netflix’s TUDUM:

I could not ask for a better partner to go into this with. I trust Luke and hope he has it in me to go forward with it.

In a June 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed how their real-life friendship sometimes made filming awkward.

One day, we had to do a beautifully written romantic scene and were literally peeing ourselves with laughter.

The beloved fictional pair, Colin and Penelope, share the name Polin, a hashtag on social media. While fans show love and support for the on-screen couple, Mary once shared the pressure this comes with.

There is so much love for that relationship, which brings its pressures because some people are excited about this story coming to the forefront.

Nicola Coughlan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2023. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: UGC

Nicola Coughlan’s career

With a career spanning over two decades, Nicola has starred in various films and TV shows. Below are some of her acting credits:

The Phantom Cnut (2004)

(2004) The Fairytaler (2004-2005)

(2004-2005) Summer of the Flying Saucer (2008)

(2008) Simsala Grimm II: The Adventures of Yoyo and Doc Croc (2010)

(2010) Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer (2011)

(2011) Doctors (2012)

(2012) Ivan the Incredible (2012)

(2012) Svengali (2013)

(2013) Her Song (2020)

(2020) The Velveteen Rabbit (2023)

(2023) Barbie (2003)

(2003) Dodger (2023)

(2023) Doctor Who (2024)

(2024) Big Mood (2024)

(2024) Seize Them! (2024)

She has received Off West End, Pena de Prata and Gold Derby Award nominations for her acting prowess.

What is Nicola Coughlan’s net worth?

CAknowledge estimates Mary’s net worth to be $2 million in 2024. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career.

Although Nicola plays the gossiping entrepreneur Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, she is not quite as revealing in real life. This is because she often wraps details about her romantic life in a cloak of secrecy. It is, therefore, difficult to establish who Nicola Coughlan’s partner is. However, it is alleged that the star is currently single despite being rumoured to be in several relationships.

READ ALSO: Who is Matt Rife's girlfriend? Details about his dating history

As published on Briefly, Matt Rife dated high-profile celebrities and often joked about his dating life. He openly discussed his past relationships, although his comments about women's bodies sparked criticism.

Is Matt Rife married? He is not married. While he has had romantic involvements with several women, none of these relationships have led to marriage. In April 2023, he expressed in an interview that he hates dating due to his busy schedule.

Source: Briefly News