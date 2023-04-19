Where is Sean Payton's son today? Everything to know about Connor Payton

Sean Payton’s son, Connor Payton, is an American celebrity kid who rose to stardom for his appearance in the sports comedy film Home Team. His father is a renowned football coach currently serving as the head coach for the Denver Broncos of the NFL and a former quarterback. Sean has won various awards for his coaching prowess, including the National Football League Coach of the Year Award.

Connor Payton is an athlete, following in his father’s footsteps. Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree. His career is only taking shape and showing signs of going places.

Connor Payton’s profile summary and bio

Full name Connor Payton Nickname Connor Gender Male Date of birth May 31 2000 Age 23 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Argyle, Texas, USA Current residence Fort Worth, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Education Liberty Christian School, Texas Christian University Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Patrick Sean Payton and Beth Shuey Siblings 3 Profession Student Social media presence Instagram Twitter

How old is Connor Payton now?

Connor Payton’s age is 23 years as of 2023. He was born on May 31 2000, in Argyle, Texas, USA. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Connor Payton’s siblings

The celebrity kid has an elder sister, Meghan, an NFL sports journalist. Connor Payton’s parents remarried after their divorce. His mother married Jamie McGuire, whereas his father married Skyline Montgomery. Connor has two half-sisters, Molly and Maggie McGuire, from his stepfather Jamie.

Connor Payton’s education

Payton attended Liberty Christian School. According to his Facebook profile, he is currently a student at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, USA.

Connor Payton’s height

The Texas native stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) and weighs 70 kilograms (154 lbs). He has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Connor Payton’s early football career

While a student at Liberty Christian School, Payton played for the Liberty Christian Warriors. He also played basketball for the Black Bears club. Connor works at the Saint training camp in the Saint Scouting Department. On January 28 2022, Netflix released the film Home Team, which featured his life.

Is the movie Home Team a true story?

Based on actual events, the film tells the story of New Orleans Saint head coach Sean Payton, who coached his 12-year-old son’s football team after being suspended from the NFL for a year. During this time, Sean formed a close bond with his son, Connor.

Connor Payton’s net worth

Connor is still in school and has yet to start his professional journey. On the other hand, his father is a multi-millionaire with a staggering net worth of $24 million as of 2023.

Sean Payton's son, Connor Payton, aspires to work in the NFL someday. Despite his father’s prominence, Payton has created a name for himself as a blooming football player.

