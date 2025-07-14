Tebogo Thobejane broke her silence following Cyril Ramaphosa's national address

She criticised the President for his alleged inaction, as more victims of violence are intimidated without protection from the system

This comes after her former lover, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala's recent court appearances for her alleged hit, and in a series of social media posts, Thobejane demanded accountability and support for victims

Tebogo Thobejane claims Cyril Ramaphosa failed to protect victims of crime. Images: Instagram/ tebogocthobejane, Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Twitter/ CyrilRamaphosa

Tebogo Thobejane expressed her utter dissatisfaction after Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his address.

What did Tebogo Thobejane say to Cyril Ramaphosa?

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent speech has been widely criticised by fellow South Africans, including actress Tebogo Thobejane.

In a series of emotional Instagram stories, the former Muvhango star lashed out at the president for his apparent lack of accountability and failure to directly stand with victims of violence who were "failed by the system":

"As a victim who is still navigating the trauma, fear, and injustice, I didn't hear my reality in that speech. No mention of the lack of protection. No urgency for those who've been targeted, silenced, or left to fight alone."

In October 2023, Thobejane survived a terrifying assassination attempt that left her injured, while her friend who was travelling with her was left paralysed.

Tebogo Thobejane criticised Cyril Ramaphosa for seemingly showing very little concern for victims of violence. Images: Instagram/ tebogocthobejane, Twitter/ CyrilRamaphosa

Her emotional messages come from her ongoing battle with her former lover, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who reportedly orchestrated the hit alongside several accomplices, including his wife, Tsakani Matlala.

Matlala is currently in jail and faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering.

Thobejane highlighted the trauma she and other victims live with, walking with no safety while their attackers are protected by police and given platforms, while victims are silenced.

Tebogo went on to confront the president for failing to address the victims' constant fight for safety:

"Don't speak in circles when lives are at stake. Say our names. Protect us, or stop pretending you care."

Here's what Mzansi said about Tebogo Thobejane's saga

Social media users felt very little pity for Thobejane and accused her of having been a beneficiary of corruption:

KeletsoNare2 said:

"She's a beneficiary of Vusi's shady money; this one must leave us alone."

Tebogo Thobejane spoke about her experience as a victim of violence. Image: tebogocthobejane

KhotsoPharoe wrote:

"It was nice when she was chowing ill gotten money. She shouldn't involve us when the tables turn."

wemalevels added:

"Guys, can we be honest? It was well and good when she was chowing the money, wasn't it?"

NakampeR23011 posted:

"Tebogo Thobejane is expecting her former lover, @CyrilRamaphosa, to deal with her other former, Vusi 'Cat' Matlala, in a harsh way. The ex must punish the other ex. Relationship chronicles."

