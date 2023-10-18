South African socialite Tebogo Thobejane narrowly survived a gunshot attack while returning home from a club with a friend

Thobejane, a former Muvhango actress, suspects the attack was a deliberate hit as the bullet missed her but hit her friend, who's now in the hospital

She expressed gratitude for her survival and is focused on recovering from the traumatic experience

Tebogo Thobejane is making headlines following reports that she survived gunshots while on her way home from a club. The controversial club hostess and her friend were attacked by unknown gunmen.

Tebogo Thobejane survives gunshots

South African socialite Tebogo Thobejane escaped death by a whisker after being attacked by gunmen while going home from a club. The star who has been out of the country for some months said she was with a friend and her driver.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the former Muvhango actress said she believes someone ordered the hit on her. She explained that the bullet missed her and hit her friend. who is currently in the hospital. She also noted that the attack did not look like an attempted hijacking or robbery, but looked like a hit. She said:

"They shot at us and the bullet scraped me on my back, it missed and hit my friend, who is currently in hospital. It did not look like it was a robbery or an attempted hijacking. I have my suspicions - it looked like a hit."

Tebogo Thobejane recovering from the trauma

The controversial media personality said she's grateful to be alive and is praying for her friend's recovery. The star also added that she's recovering from the traumatic experience.

"We are blessed to be alive, but my friend is in hospital and I am trying to recover from the trauma."

