Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela said he had a dream his side would draw against Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their 0-0 stalemate on Wednesday, 8 May 2024

The draw ended PSL champions Sundowns' run of three successive league victories, while Arrows are tenth and still in the hunt for a top-eight finish

Local football fans took to social media to admire Komphela, who, over the years has spoilt Mzansi with his philosophical views about football

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela dreamt his side would keep a clean sheet against Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Lamontville Golden Arrows

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela said he saw the 0-0 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in a dream before the match on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

The Arrows coach, who re-joined the side in March, offered another gem of a quote to Mzansi football fans by saying he dreamt of a 'white wall' before Arrows' draw with Sundowns.

Steve Komphela dreamt of the outcome

Komphela spoke about his dream in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, the former Moroka Swallows coach, who has delighted fans with his quotes in the past, said he knew Arrows would end Sundowns' run of three successive PSL wins.

Komphela said:

"Even in my sleep, I possibly see these things. In this one, it was white paint on the walls. It was a message. I saw it: a house being cleaned and painted in white. A clean sheet."

Fans enjoyed Komphela's quote

Local football fans took to social media to show their admiration for Komphela, and many laughed about the dream quote.

Thobela Nkepu asked why Komphela didn't speak earlier:

"Now the game is over. Why didn't he say this before the game?"

Vuyani Ndwalaza is in awe of Komphela:

"Mara uSteve, he's a character."

Atman Mandava learnt something new:

"White paint means clean sheet."

Ernest Siwe Mohlomi knows Komphela's track record:

"The child of the head of the Ancestors."

Mohale Donald says Komphela has special abilities:

"Steve is a seer."

