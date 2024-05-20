A South African woman named Thando Makhubu shared a TikTok video detailing how she and her boyfriend split their bills

They have a non-traditional system where each covers different categories of expenses

The video sparked debate, with some impressed by their system and others feeling the boyfriend pays too much

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share a post revealing how she and her boyfriend split their bills.

A TikTok post features images with details explaining how Thando Makhubu and her partner share their financial responsibilities, such as how Thando pays for 90% of their monthly groceries while her boyfriend covers 100% of the rent, electricity, and water bills.

Her boyfriend covers all their monthly activities and daycare and aftercare fees for their child, while she pays for smaller expenses like civvies and movie days.

Her man pays for most of their restaurant outings and Wi-Fi, while Thando pays for most takeouts and all their entertainment subscriptions, like Netflix and Disney+.

Bill splitting arrangement sparks debate

Thando's post was met with mixed reactions. While some were impressed by how she and her partner shared their financial responsibilities, others claimed that the man was paying way too much compared to the girlfriend and felt it was unfair.

zeeman142 commented:

"Kodwa siyakhokha amadoda(But we pay a lot as men)."

Pieter John Mvuzo Tyekela commented:

"Kanti nina niyenzan ngempela imali zenu? (What do you ladies do with your money?)."

Lung.ile replied:

"Now this is how you know the relationship is healthy."

Linah G boutique wrote:

"We need more content like this to reset the toxic expectations social media has set."

Luumz commented:

"The stingy man in me is saying this dude could be saving a lot if he was single."

percymashamba719 said:

"Lol, this equation is off, but ok… ."

Vane Sports asked:

"Lomjitha usazolobola? (This guy is still going to pay lobola?)."

