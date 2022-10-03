One stunning babe from Johannesburg has decided to speak about her life as a ‘stay-at-home girlfriend’, opening up about how she spends her time

@trullyzoe often shares video snippets from her routine on social media, with her TikTok profile gaining close to 30k followers

The young hun notes that while people were initially full of hate on her profile, many have started enjoying her content

One gorgeous woman who lives in Johannesburg has opened up about her life as a ‘stay-at-home’ girlfriend, living with her partner and carrying out the traditional roles of a wife.

Stunning Zoe loves being a 'stay-at-home' girlfriend. Image: trullyzoe/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The stunner, who goes by @trullyzoe on TikTok, shares mini-vlogs of her life, with her profile gaining close to 30k followers online.

Talking to Women24, the lovely lady notes that while Mzansi peeps who commented on her posts were initially very mean, in time, they grew accustomed to her content and enjoyed her entertaining clips:

"In the beginning of my vlogging journey, it was really rough. It was my first time being cyberbullied. People in my DMs bullied me.

“I still feel like it's quite polarising, though a lot of people that watch my vlogs actually know my content, here and there, there are quite a bit of negative comments."

While @trullyzoe does have a side hustle, she tells Women24 that she’s always been the type of person who doesn’t enjoy working too much.

In her TikToks, the beautiful woman usually shows herself living a soft life, spending her days working out, getting her nails done and taking care of the household.

In her latest video, the beaut went to the spa, enjoyed coffee and lunch and had a cute little picnic with her bae.

Commenting on the clip, many women noted that they also wished to have a life of luxury like her:

Rich Auntie to the Masses said:

“Bathong, am I cup? Why am I not also ‘day in the life’ of a stay-at-home girlfriending!?”

Tiza Mfune added:

“Here again to manifest this for me!”

glosy90 reacted:

“I was once a stay-at-home girlfriend for eight years. Recently graduated to stay-at-home wife.”

