The NPA's Investigating Directorate has denied that it is probing alleged bribery allegations levelled against Zizi Kodwa

It's alleged that the Authority was looking into the Sports Minister after the Stape Capture revealed that he received money from an EOH executive

Reports suggest that the money was to push the then ANC spokesperson to influence the awarding of contracts to the IT company

NPA refutes claims that it was probing Minister Zizi Kodwa for alleged bribery claims linked to State Capture revelations. Images: Stock Image and David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate has denied investigating corruption allegations against Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa.

NPA refutes claims of Zizi Kodwa probe

According to News 24, spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the division was not investigating such a case.

Mamthame’s response comes after the Mail and Guardian reported that Kodwa was being probed for corruption and money laundering for receiving a bribe of more than R1.6 million, part of which he used to buy a Jeep vehicle. The publication alleged that Kodwa received the money to influence the awarding of contracts to EOH Holdings while he was the ANC’s spokesperson.

The State Capture report, released in April 2022, found that Kodwa was indebted to executives at the IT company who allegedly dished out bribes to ANC officials to secure state contracts.

Netizens weigh in

The news of the alleged probe against Kodwa reignited conversations on the integrity of public servants and the ruling party’s commitment to eliminating corruption.

@CannyNesh said:

“Very questionable character but this is one of the characteristics of @MYANC.”

@Dumo_Officiall added:

“Yhooo, the list is endless of corrupt cadres. "Together we can do more" people... They are stealing from you, wake up from sleep and slumber and vote wisely.”

@Thanda1028 wondered:

“But this guy was not even in government. But he is being targeted, his loan was just from his friend.”

@ThinkTa54628295 asked:

“What is he still doing in the so-called New Dawn cabinet? Why is the NPA moving slowly?”

@heisthemediator pointed out:

“ANC of Ramaphosa is cleaning house. No more corruption, no fear, no favour. The ANC is renewing itself one day at a time.”

