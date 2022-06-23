African National Congress members implicated in the State Capture Commission report have to face the party's integrity commission

Senior members, including National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, have been implicated

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said recommendations made by the ANC cadre deployment committee were illegal and should be ignored

PRETORIA - Members of the African National Congress who are implicated in the State Capture Commission report will be subjected to the party’s integrity commission. The final volume of the State Capture report was released on Wednesday 22 June and explosive allegations against members have already been revealed.

Several members of the party, including National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, were among those mentioned in the report.

Members of the ANC who are implicated in the state capture will face the party's integrity commission. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The report also showcases the ANC’s dodgy handling of the state capture. News24 reported that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo expressed concerns about the party’s involvement and failure to act regarding the state capture once evidence was presented.

He said that if the party acted sooner against the capture, the country may have saved billions. Zondo also noted that any recommendations made by the ANC cadre deployment committee were illegal and called for them to be ignored.

The ruling party released a statement regarding the implication to its members and said all cadres should make representation to the integrity commission.

Zondo said the most painful part of state capture is that foreign nationals came into the country, looted and said that officials could simply be bribed by a free meal or a drink, according to TimesLIVE.

Mzansi reacts to ANC

South Africans believe an independent body should be tasked with the investigation rather than the party itself:

Katse Ditlapi said:

“How does a party with no integrity have an integrity commission?”

Tom Braune commented:

“ANC integrity commission: friends questioning friends and having a laugh.”

Shany Shany posted:

“The ANC integrity commission is as useless and pathetic as the whole ANC itself. Those who were implicated should all be investigated followed by criminal charges against them.”

Rodney Makakavhule wrote:

“Implicated ANC cadres should have been subjected to its integrity commission before Zondo finalised the state capture reports! ANC must not deceive South Africa's poorest of the poor!”

Thys Feldtmann stated:

“And the integrity commission will find them all not guilty because there is no integrity where ANC is involved.”

Annyon Thando Mous added:

“We all know ANC won't do anything it's up to us to remove them from the power trip it's been too long now.”

State Capture Report: President Cyril Ramaphosa should have acted on evidence of corruption, says Zondo

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made serious allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa in the final State Capture Report. Zondo handed the report over to Ramaphosa on Wednesday 22 June at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The commission’s chairperson cast doubts about the president’s explanation as to why he did not speak out more firmly against the state capture. Zondo noted that Ramaphosa surely had enough evidence related to the Gupta brothers and the state capture since at least 2010.

