President Cyril Ramaphosa is finally in the possession of the fifth and final part of the State Capture report

According to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the former State Security Agency boss should be investigated for the mishandling of funds in the SSA during his tenure

South Africans have spilt views about the report implicating Fraser ad think it is a diversion from the allegations against Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - The fifth and final volume of the State Capture Report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday night, 22 June.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo painted a grim picture of crime in government because of state capture. Zondo recommended that former State Security Agency head, Arthur Fraser, should be investigated by law enforcement.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has recommended that the Hawks should resume its investigation into Arthur Fraser. Images: Veli Nhlapo & Jaco Marias

Fraser along with the former State Security Minister, David Mahlobo and Ambassador Thulani Dlomo are implicated in the mishandling and distributing of large funds of money from the SSA, according to SABC News.

The report notes that budget allocation climbed from approximately R42 million in the 2016/2017 fiscal year to more than R300 million in the 2017/2018 fiscal year, with R225 million allegedly diverted for secret operations within Fraser's office.

Zondo also found that there is R125 million that has still not been accounted for by Fraser. The Chief Justice says the investigation that was started by the Hawks and later dropped should resume even if it absolves Fraser.

The Hawks were ordered to drop the investigation by former intelligence minister Siyabonga Cwele. Zondo notes that there is prima facie evidence that criminal activity did happen and that it is worth the resumption of an investigation, according to TimesLIVE.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans have a few theories surrounding Fraser and the State Capture report. Some people believe that Fraser launched an attack on Ramaphosa by exposing the farm theft because he knew he would be implicated. While some people think Zondo is smearing Fraser's name.

Here are some comments:

@Madala08891326 said:

"Fraser is a disgrace to our sovereignty. He was trusted with national security and now he is going against the intelligence code and making public national secrets. Shame on you treasonous traitor like the thief from Nkandla."

@VermaakDesiree said:

"Arthur Fraser, Brian Molefe and Malusi Gigaba are the same WhatsApp group, abusing their positions to enrich themselves."

@enetob said:

"I saw this coming this was just a last kick of a dying horse why did he spill the beans after 2years was he not defeating the ends of justice by staying with the Phala Phala saga and want to cry foul. He was also given an opportunity."

Floyd Shivambu hints Arthur Fraser has more intel, shares clip of lawyer addressing State Capture Inquiry

Briefly News previously reported that the Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu shared a video from 2020 of former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane saying that his client would reveal secrets of those in power positions.

Shivambu shared the video clip on social media along with the caption stating that the gangsters are going to be exposed and all of them will fall.

In the video, Sikhakhane was addressing the State Capture Inquiry Chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and said his client would have liked to die with the secrets that he was holding. He said that Fraser testified before the commission to “complete the picture” about the state capture.

