John Steenhuisen, the Democratic Alliance leader has involved the FBI in the President Cyril Ramaphosa farm theft saga

The DA says it wants the organisations to investigate the allegations of money laundering in foreign currency

Some South Africans are not happy that the DA is stepping over SA law enforcement agencies by approaching the FBI

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance leader John Steehuisen says the political organisation has approached the FBI to investigate the allegation that President Cyril Ramaphosa had $4 million (R62 million) in cash stolen on his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, 21 June, the DA stated that a letter was written to the FBI to ask the organisation to investigate money laundering allegations considering that the US foreign currency was on the president's property when it was stolen.

DA leader John Steenhusien says President Cyril Ramaphosa should explain what happened on his Phala Phala farm in 2020. Images: Darren Stewart & Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool

Steenhusien explained that the party wants the FBI to specifically trace back the source of the funds and whether the money was brought into South Africa legitimately, according to News24.

"A cash transaction within South Africa involving $4 million is deeply suspicious, and more so since the cash was then hidden in furniture, and its theft investigated off-the-record and covered up," said Steenhuisen.

According to IOL, the DA stated that in an effort to hold Rhamphosa accountable, the party has also written to Sars and the Financial Intelligence Centre to probe the transactions that were made with the stolen cash and how no alarms were raised when the stolen foreign currency was converted.

Steenhuisen also acknowledged that Ramaphosa keeping quiet about the theft of his farm may be good legal advice, however, it is also terrible political advice because he took an oath to South Africans at the Union Buildings. The DA leader added that the president needs to take the country into his confidence and divulge the details of the farm theft.

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans are happy with the DA's decision to approach the FBI to investigate the president over the allegations of money laundering. Others feel that the DA is undermining the law enforcement agencies in Mzansi by calling on the FBI for help.

Here are some comments:

@TshepoManyak said:

"Haibo FBI how is this possible? All the way from United States vele"

@big_tshepz said:

"Yho, I hate being Arthur. Now he will be summoned by the FBI to provide tangible evidence, considering lying under oath is a crime Arthur must make sure his story is water-tight & spotless. Hawks gave him till Thursday to produce tangible evidence, , ai, will see."

@tukondjeni said:

"This is a huge disrespect and blatant flouting of International law and undermining of South Africa’s sovereignty by DA. FBI doesn’t investigate the head of state. There are protocols for that. "

@Sthembi85638979 said:

"DA has insanity. I think they're undermining Hawks and South African laws and Security by approaching another Country's security agency. They did it before by approaching a Ukrainian ambassador and badly speaking about the president's decision over Russia."

