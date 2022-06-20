President Cyril Ramaphosa has allegedly not gone into details about the burglary at his Phala Phala farm theft with his ANC top sic colleagues

Insiders say the president and the top six had a meeting this past weekend, however, he told them he is waiting for the police to finish investigating

Some South Africans feel the president should have resigned the moment the allegations came to light

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress's top six is allegedly still in the dark about the details surrounding the theft of over $4 million (R62 million) at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Ramaphosa's refusal to share the details about the burglary is expected to be a topic of discussion at the ANC's national working committee meeting on Monday, 20 June.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is allegedly keeping mum about what transpired at his Phala Phala farm in 2020 when over R62 million was stolen. Images: Rodger Bosch & Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Ramaphosa recently had a meeting with the ANC's top six and still refused to give them further information about the theft and the allegations against him.

Sources within the ANC say Ramaphosa's refusal could cause tension and could be viewed as his avoidance to be held accountable.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The insiders who have details of what happened in the top six meeting, stated that the president would not offer any more information than what he has already told the media. They also added that he insisted on waiting for law enforcement officials to complete their investigation.

"He is not giving details beyond what he told the media. He does not want to be held accountable," said one insider.

In order to hold himself accountable, Ramaphosa volunteered to appear before the ANC integrity commission to explain the allegations he is facing two weeks ago, reports the Daily Maverick. Ramaphosa is yet to follow through with that promise.

The president is being accused of kidnapping, bribery, money laundering, misusing state resources and defeating the ends of justice in relation to the events surrounding the theft.

Former State Security Agency Arthur Fraser thrust these allegations into the spotlight and stated that Ramaphosa failed to report the theft of his property to the South African Police Service and opted to take matters into his own hands.

South Africas react

Some South Africans are curious about what Ramaphosa could be hiding by refusing to give details about what happened on his Phala Phala farm, while others feel that he should have just resigned.

Here are some comments:

@BolediTxa said:

"ANC should not fall into the trap of listening to the opposition parties especially EFF, UDM and ATM because their agenda is clear they want to collapse the current administration in favour of the interim government so Malema repeatedly yearning for that."

@SandileYeyeye said:

"What is he hiding? "

@tyson_929 said:

"Why are the @NPA_Prosecutes dragging its feet when it comes to Ramaphosa yet they were so quick to charge @niehaus_carl for breaking stupid lockdown rules. "

@Gobetse_M said:

"In a normal democracy he would’ve resigned and charged with money laundering but South Africa is in Africa, we’re no different from Nigeria, Sudan and other shetholes."

Cyril Ramaphosa & Patrice Motsepe probed over "suspicious" sale of 4 Ankole cows for R4 million

Briefly News previously reported that another criminal complaint has been laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa; this time it involves his billionaire brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe.

Srinivasan Naidoo, the leader of Really Democracy, filed a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and Motsepe in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 18 June, alleging that there were suspicious dealings over the sale of Ramaphosa's Ankole cows.

According to TimesLIVE, Naidoo wrote in his affidavit that he was informed about an auction at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm on 5 March. He learnt that Motsepe paid R4.7 million for four female Ankole cows.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News