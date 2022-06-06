The SA Post Office will allow citizens who collected chronic medication from government clinics to pick up from its branches

The collection service is available at 342 branches throughout the country except for the Western Cape

The Department of Health will notify patients when their medication is ready for collection and they have 14 days to collect it

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who previously collected chronic medication from government clinics can now pick it up from post offices.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) made the announcement recently that the collection service is available at 342 branches throughout the country except for the Western Cape.

The SA Post Office will allow patients who collected their medication at government clinics to use their branches. Image: @PostofficeSa/Twitter & Getty image

According to a release from the Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger medication can now be collected very quickly and stress-free. Patients are notified via SMS by the Department of Health when their medication is ready for collection and have 14 days to collect it. The service is aimed at patients who live or work closer to a post office rather than a government clinic.

Kruger told TimesLIVE that patients of government clinics who want to collect their medication from their local post office should arrange it with their clinic. The post offices remain open for longer which allows for easier collection of medication.

South Africans not having it

Many citizens were left questioning if the Post Office could actually deliver on the services that it has promised to South Africas:

Ramasedi Rami commented:

“The post office cannot deliver a simple letter on time what makes them think they can handle the distribution of chronic medication?”

Danisile Dannie posted:

“With their bad service and attitude yuuuh! I can imagine those on chronic not getting their medication on time stick to Medi post and other pharmacies.”

Yanga Nkathazo Sibidla wrote:

“They are planning to kill people, the Post Office is already failing with its own basic responsibility of delivering letters on time and you know want to put people's health at risk.”

Kay M Mahuma said:

“Bad move. Medication will be swapped. Imagine a hypertension patient receiving and accidentally taking medication for severe depression.”

Manelisi Ngcobo stated:

“Post office is doing anything and everything to remain relevant, but the truth of the matter is that they are outdated.”

Rams Led added:

“Post office you will pay to collect the medication that you are supposed to get for free.”

Post Office employee and accomplice who withdrew SASSA funds, arrested by Hawks for fraud

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Hawks arrested a post office employee and her alleged accomplice for fraud on Tuesday 24 May. The pair allegedly withdrew South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant funds. The accused 43-year-old Thandeka Dibakwane and 42-year-old Lizzy Precious Smangele Nyathi appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and were granted bail R20 000 each.

They face charges of fraud, theft, and conspiracy to commit fraud. According to the spokesperson for Hawks Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi the women redistributed social grant cards by circumventing the system. They were allegedly helped by an employee of the Shatale Post Office in Mpumalanga, according to News24.

