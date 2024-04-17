Security forces in the Eastern Cape arrested a man and his accomplices after he allegedly tried to kidnap and murder his wife

He robbed her of her jewels and her car, strangled her and almost dumped her in an open field, accompanied by two other people

He reportedly accused her of being too expensive to maintain, and South Africans celebrated their arrest

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was relieved that RUSA caught a man who tried to murder his spouse. Images: @_ArriveAlive/X and Fizkes/Getty Images. Disclaimer: The image is used for illustrative purposes only.

Source: UGC

COFFEE BAY, EASTERN CAPE – An Eastern Cape woman survived an ordeal. Her husband allegedly robbed, kidnapped and tried to kill her after accusing her of being high-maintenance.

Eastern Cape man arrested

According to Arrive Alive, the woman contacted Reaction Unit South Africa after her husband allegedly dumped her in a sugar cane field on 14 April. She informed RUSA officers that her husband robbed her of her jewellery and her car and tried to kill her.

Accompanied by two people, he put her in the backseat of a car and tried to dump her body. She jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran away. The officers tracked the car 18 hours later. They then tracked the husband and his accomplices and arrested them.

Why did he do it?

The husband claimed that his wife was too expensive to maintain, so he tried to kill her. He claimed she wanted to stay at a five-star hotel almost every week. He added that she allegedly threatened to leave him for a more affluent man if he failed to support her lifestyle. One of the suspects is also said to be a parolee, convicted previously of a double murder and armed robbery.

South Africans were relieved that RUSA caught them

Netizens commenting on @_ArriveAlive's tweet were glad the suspects were caught.

Wannganwana said:

"Cruelty. We are not safe."

Gervaise said:

"Well done."

Jonathan Viceroy said:

"Don't release them on bail."

Richards' Bay man kills wife at her workplace

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Richards Bay man killed his wife at her workplace.

The woman worked as a nurse, and he showed up at her work. He allegedly pretended to have a conversation with her before shooting her.

He escaped from the scene, and the police found a note explaining why he allegedly killed her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News