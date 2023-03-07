A Limpopo woman and her child narrowly escaped a brutal murder at the hands of her police officer husband

The police officer was out on bail for a previous gender-based violence charge at the time of the incident

Thohoyandou rearrested the man, who has since been charged with attempted murder and housebreaking

THOHOYANDOU - A police officer's attempt on the lives of his wife and child has highlighted the deficiencies of South Africa's judicial system.

A Thohoyandou police officer has been rearrested after attempting to burn his wife and child alive. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

At the time of the double murder attempt, the officer based in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, was released on bail for a domestic violence charge.

According to Brigadier Motlefela Majapelo, the officer was on suspension at the time of the incident.

Thohoyandou police officer tried to burn his wife and child alive

The terrifying incident happened on Sunday, 5 March, when the 35-year-old officer went to the wife's house and knocked on the bedroom window.

According to TimesLIVE, The man claimed he had brought the child something to drink. The woman opened the window and took the beverage.

The officer allegedly returned minutes later and gained entry to the bedroom with fuel which he pored over his wife and child. The woman managed to get the lighter away from the suspended officer before he could set the victims alight.

Thoyandou police officer rearrested after being released on bail for GBV charge

The terrified wife and mother ran to the police station, leaving her attacker in the house. The police officer was immediately arrested when the wife returned to the home with the police.

The man was previously arrested for gender-based violence in February for assaulting his wife, an offence for which he was suspended.

The officer will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court to face charges of attempted murder and housebreaking, SowetanLIVE reported.

South Africans lament the failures of the South African justice system

Citizens believe the South African judicial system failed the police officer's estranged wife and child.

Below are some comments:

@Kux_Sav claimed:

"He'll get bail again and this time he'll kill them smh."

@ALETTAHA commented:

"She is very lucky to be alive."

@Ahmed22191214 asked:

"Who gave him bail?"

@EzeeT complained:

"These men in this country."

@TiisetsoMaloma demanded:

"Let him be chained."

