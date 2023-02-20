A police officer from the Northern Cape has been arrested for allegedly causing an accident in a police van while drunk

The incident was caught on camera by bystanders and the video has gone viral on social media

South Africans are infuriated by the officer's unprofessional and dangerous behaviour and have lamented the downward spiral of the SAPS

DE AAR - A police officer based in De Aar, Northern Cape has landed in hot water after a head-on collision with a civilian.

A northern Cape cop was caught on camera after allegedly causing an accident while drunk, leading to his arrest. Image: @sa_crime

The man was arrested for allegedly getting drunk and causing an accident while driving an SAPS van.

Northern Cape police officer caught on camera in highly intoxicated state

The ordeal was caught on camera by bystanders and has since spread like wildfire on social media.

In the video posted on Twitter by @sa_crime, the officer can be seen lying on the road next to the van and struggling to get to his feet.

The officer then drunkenly stumbles around before falling to the ground while the bystanders yell at him for being drunk and causing the crash.

According to provincial police spokesperson Sergio Kock, the SAPS is investigating the incident and confirmed that the officer in question was arrested, SABC News reported.

Northern Cape police officer's arrest infuriates South Africans

Citizens slammed the officer for his conduct, claiming it's proof of how SAPS officers are failing South Africa.

Below are some remarks:

@Paseka_Tshani1 complained:

"Every single day SAPS continuously prove how useless they are. No wonder criminals are not scared of them anymore."

@okaDlomo stated:

"The SAPS of late have been in the news for all the wrong things."

@SAMiR_5777 added:

"@SAPoliceService is spiralling out of control and there's absolutely nothing being done about it."

@Khollly asked:

"Criminals are supposed to fear this? I give up."

@David18440434 commented:

"How surprising to witness such behaviour from the SAPS which has become a criminal organisation."

Cape Town police officer Ngangaphila Samagaca appears in court after allegedly kidnapping and torturing men

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a 27-year-old police officer is facing numerous charges for allegedly kidnapping and torturing two men in Philippi East.

Constable Ngangaphila Samagaca appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 2 February. He is also accused of being a member of a gang.

The Table Bay harbour police officer was arrested in a multi-agency operation on Tuesday, 24 January. Luvuyo Lwabi, Nicodimus Pasapanodya and Andrew Seko were also nabbed during the operation.

