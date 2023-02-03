A police officer from the Table Bay harbour station appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 2 February

Constable Ngangaphila Samagaca is among three others arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing two men

The men are facing numerous charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to cause harm

CAPE TOWN - A 27-year-old police officer is facing numerous charges for allegedly kidnapping and torturing two men in Philippi East.

A Cape Town police officer appeared in court after allegedly kidnapping and torturing two men.

Constable Ngangaphila Samagaca appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 2 February. He is also accused of being part of a gang.

The Table Bay harbour police officer was arrested in a multi-agency operation on Tuesday, 24 January. During the operation, Luvuyo Lwabi, Nicodimus Pasapanodya, and Andrew Seko were also nabbed.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani told News24 the other suspects appeared in court following their arrest. The trio along with Samagaca were remanded in custody.

Cop among those suspected of torturing 2 men

The gang allegedly kidnapped two brothers from their home and made off with their Ford Ranger. The vehicle was later found at an informal settlement near Faure Drive.

Hani said that the victims had to be taken to hospital for treatment as they were badly tortured. According to The Daily Sun, the accused are facing charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

