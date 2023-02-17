South Africans are calling for justice after a woman was caught stealing millions from Eskom

Annemarie Stander colluded with Eskom officials to steal almost R1 million from the ailing power utility

The woman was released on R5 000 bail and will appear in the Middleburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday

MPUMALANGA - South Africans want a Mpumalanga woman brought to book after she colluded with Eskom employees to steal almost R1 million from Tutuka Power Station.

Annemarie Stander was arrested by the Hawks after an investigation dating back to 2021 revealed that the power station made an order to Umnandi Conference and Catering for the purchase and delivery of two containers.

The company invoiced Eskom for R939 550 but didn't purchase or deliver the containers, EWN reported.

Standerton detectives arrested three Eskom officials before the Hawks arrested Stander.

Stander was released on R 5000 on Wednesday, 15 February, but the case will continue in the Middleburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 20 February.

Hawks provincial head, Major General Nico Gerber, said authorities were working around the clock to protect all government national key points and remove corrupt officials from government.

South Africans react to the theft of almost R1m from Eskom

@VincentPsychSA said:

"Trading the collapse. Everyone is out for themselves."

@grantbtri demanded:

"Treason - plain and simple. Lock her and anyone up for a minimum of 20 years."

@WouterSePa added:

"Send them all to jail."

@cake433332 wished:

"If convicted, I hope she sits in prison for life."

