Several drug hotspots and camps were raided and destroyed during a joint operation in Phoenix in the North of Durban

Police, KZN VIP Protection Services and other security companies conducted the raids since crime in the area was on the rise

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Darrel Shanmugam, was arrested for drug dealing in the area and is expected to appear in court

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DURBAN - A joint operation in Phoenix, North of Durban, saw several drug hotspots be targeted and destroyed by law enforcement officials.

A joint operation targetting drug hotspots in Phoenix was recently conducted. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Police, KZN VIP Protection Services, and other security companies raided “whoonga camps” across the area. The five camps were home to over 300 alleged whoonga addicts.

A KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson told TimesLIVE that most of the addicts are involved in other criminal activities as well. He said they resort to theft to support their addictions.

The spokesperson said more than five homes in the area have their copper pipes stolen every day. He added that in more recent cases, temples were being targeted and robbed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi reacts to operation targeting whoonga addicts

Sifiso V Zulu said:

“The only problem here, is that you deal with people at the end of the line, what about the manufacturers?”

Carol Phakade Mabaso commented:

“A lot of young kids are addicted to this thing and it’s destroying a lot of homes. I wish we can find the dealers.”

TheBlessed Holy Kiid posted:

“Jokes! Get the dealers, not the users! They are also victims.”

Malibongwe Mdazuka wrote:

“Destroy the whoonga dealers NOT the camps!”

Martin Allasamy added:

“Nice work.”

Drug dealer arrested in Phoenix

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, 30-year-old Darrel Shanmugam was arrested for dealing in drugs in the area. He was found with pieces of rock cocaine, ecstasy tablets, cocaine powder, rock pipes and dagga with a street value of about R235 000.

According to IOL, Shanmugam briefly appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to Monday, 20 February.

Mozambican nationals nabbed at Nkomazi toll with over R50 million worth of crystal meth

Briefly News also reported that two Mozambican nationals found with over R50 million worth of crystal meth were arrested during a drug bust at the Nkomazi Toll Plaza.

At least 53kg of drugs in 58 different plastic bags were hidden in various parts of their car. At the time of the bust, police were alerted of the drugs by the sniffer dogs.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 that Reginald Francisco De Maura Tomàs and Reginaldo Joào Tomàs were arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News