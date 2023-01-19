Police in Mpumalanga arrested two Mozambican nationals during a stop-and-search operation at the Nkomazi Toll Plaza

Reginald Francisco De Maura Tomàs and Reginaldo Joào Tomàs made a brief court appearance following the arrest

The pair were found with over R50 million worth of crystal meth in 58 different bags hidden in various parts of their car

MPUMALANGA - Two Mozambican nationals found with over R50 million worth of crystal meth were arrested during a drug bust at the Nkomazi Toll Plaza.

Two Mozambican nationals were arrested during a stop-and-search operation at the Nkomazi toll. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

At least 53kg of drugs in 58 different plastic bags were hidden in various parts of their car. At the time of the bust, police were alerted of the drugs by the sniffer dogs.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 that Reginald Francisco De Maura Tomàs and Reginaldo Joào Tomàs were arrested.

The pair also made their first appearance in the Barberton Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, January 18. They were remanded in custody until their second appearance at the Low's Creek Magistrate's Court.

Mohlala said preliminary investigations found that the vehicle was not reported stolen. The operation was conducted by the Kaapmuiden SAPS and Komatipoort K9 unit.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela praised the officers for their impressive work. The Lowvelder reported that Manamela said Mpumalanga will not be used as a passage for drug traffickers.

