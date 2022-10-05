Police have arrested a 37-year-old man who was found with 4kg of cocaine at the Cape Town International Airport

The drugs that have an estimated street value of R2.4 million were found in chocolate papers and hidden in luggage

The man was charged with dealing in drugs and is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court soon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - A 37-year-old man was bust with 4kg of cocaine wrapped to look like chocolates at the Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday, 4 October.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man who was found with 4kgs of cocaine. Image: Getty image & SAPS

Source: UGC

The drugs have an estimated street value of R2.4 million, and the man was charged with dealing drugs.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Narcotics unit in Cape Town followed up on information related to drug trafficking, SAPS reported.

Western Cape Police Spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the officers were strategically placed to profile and search passengers disembarking from a Dubai flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The cocaine was disguised as chocolate and hidden in the luggage of one of the passengers.

According to SABC News, the suspect is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

Mzansi reacts to the drug bust:

Marcia Mhlontlo said:

“Well done SAPS, now if only the Justice department does theirs as well (like changing the laws for the betterment of our country and its citizens).”

Olga Virginia Joy Smith commented:

“How sweet to know that South Africa actually? Do Have Border Security. So why am I so hung up with Sidney, Australia, and other overseas clips? Please show our own BORDER SECURITY.”

Azwianewi Timothy Mulangaphuma posted:

“Why every week at International Cape Town Airport? Something is going on for a long time. I believe that Cape Town International Airport is a loophole for international drug trafficking.”

Angenette Jillian Spandiel wrote:

“Thank you, Lord. Well done to the vigilant cops.”

Mike Story added:

“So, the cops might just be wide awake for once!”

8 Years jail time for Brazilian drug mule who trafficked narcotics from Brazil to Cape Town

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Bellville Regional Court has sentenced a Brazilian drug mule to 8 years in prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine worth R870 000 from Brazil to Cape Town.

Tania Cavalcante Amarante was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport in February 2022 after she was caught trying to smuggle narcotics into the country.

Amarante was traveling from Sao Paulo when the drugs were found in her luggage and shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News