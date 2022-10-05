The German tourists who were involved in a suspected botched hijacking have cut their holiday in South Africa short

The group will leave Mpumalanga on Wednesday, 5 October following the murder of one of their own

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison called for the criminals to be brought to book

MPUMALANGA - The German tourists who were part of the group attacked near the Numbi Gate at Kruger National Park on Monday, 3 October, will be heading home sooner than expected.

The German tourists who were attacked on Numbi Road have cut their trip short. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The early departure of Wednesday, 5 October, comes after the murder of one of them in what was suspected to be a botched hijacking.

Executive Manager at Mdluli Safari Lodge Chris Schalkwyk told News24 that the tourists would fly from Mpumalanga to Johannesburg and Germany. He said the group had initially planned to stay at the lodge for a few days after arriving in Mpumalanga from the Drakensberg.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, condemned the tourist’s killing and called for community members to assist in the manhunt for the criminals. He said the attack had unravelled the hard work done to boost tourism in the province.

Shongwe said the community should work with the government to bring to book the criminals, according to IOL. He also called for the murderers to be harshly punished.

Shongwe said tourism plays a vital role in growing the country's economy and creating jobs. He added that the crime will impact tourism businesses and families who rely on work from the sector.

Citizens react to the murder:

@Peterman43 said:

“So will hundreds of thousands of other potential German tourists. Crime is uncontrolled.”

@LarrySi76339288 wrote:

“And there goes a grieving family. The poor wife whose husband died in her arms at the hands of savages. Also gone are Euros and jobs.”

@Cchizzey added:

“Mpumalanga seems to have more violent crimes lately.”

