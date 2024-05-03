Jhené Aiko's baby daddy: Who are the fathers of her two kids?

Jhené Aiko is a talented singer and songwriter famous for her soulful R&B music. She garnered more fame when she released her debut studio album, Souled Out, in 2014. The album eventually debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart. But following her worldwide fame, many have been curious about Jhené Aiko's baby daddy.

Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo is an American R&B singer-songwriter and rapper from Los Angeles, California. She started singing in 2002 as a backing vocalist and eventually appeared in the music videos of B2K, an R&B group. Known for her short-lived relationships, which led to two children from different fathers, many have asked who her baby daddies are and what they do.

Jhené Aiko's profile summary

Who is Jhené Aiko's baby daddy?

Jhene Aiko's first baby daddy is O’Ryan Omir Browner. She also had a relationship with Big Sean, born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson.

How many babies does Jhené Aiko have?

Jhené Aiko has two children. Her first child, a daughter, is Namiko Love Browner, and her second child, a son, is Noah Hasani.

How old is Nami Aiko?

Namiko is 15 years old. She was born on 19 November 2008, when her mother was only 20. The daughter enjoys a closer relationship with her mother. Unfortunately, they had an accident at one point with O'Ryan and Jhené's older sister, Miyoko. When Jhené wanted to release a music video for the song Eternal Sunshine that relayed the incident, Nami portrayed the younger version of her mother.

Who is the father of Namiko?

O’Ryan Omir Browner is Namiko's dad. Born on 12 February 1987, O'Ryan is an American R&B singer and also famous as R&B singer Omarion's younger brother. He released O'Ryan, an album, on 19 October 2004 under TUG, Universal Motown's label.

Jhené Aiko's daughter's dad and the soulful R&B singer dated between 2005 and 2008. Though she rarely discusses the relationship, she quickly acknowledges the support and love the R&B singer's family gives her child each time she is away. Speaking during an interview, she had these to say:

There’s no easy way to be a mom and it can be even harder for single moms like me. I’m not with my daughter’s father, but I’m lucky that I have a large and supportive family who are loving and caring for my baby every day when I’m traveling on tour or away.

Who did Jhené Aiko have a baby with?

In addition to O’Ryan Omir Browner and Jhené Aiko's relationship that produced Namiko, the soulful R&B singer's relationship with Big Sean produced Noah Hasani.

Big Sean, born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, was born on 25 March 1988, making Jhené nine days older than him. Before shooting into the limelight, he met rapper Kanye West and signed with his record label. He released some songs before his third mixtape, Finally Famous Vol. 3: Big, released in 2010, shot him into the limelight.

He has released other songs, including My Last, Marvin & Chardonnay, and Bounce Back, some of which peaked on Billboard.

Who is Jhené Aiko's ex-husband?

Jhené and Dot da Genius, born Oladipo Omishore on 17 July 1986, reportedly married. Dot da Genius is an American record producer and audio engineer from Brooklyn, New York. He rose to stardom when he produced American musician Kid Cudi's Day 'n' Nite song.

Does Dot da Genius have a kid?

Before he revealed that he was in a relationship with Jhené Aiko in September 2014, he had a previous relationship that led to the birth of a daughter. The revelation of the marriage hit the airwaves in March 2016.

Five months later, his supposed wife filed for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. In October 2017, they finalised their divorce, but their relationship did not produce any child.

Who had a baby with Big Sean?

Jhené is the only known woman to have had a child with Big Sean despite the American rapper's relationship with other women. Noah Hasani, their son, was born on 8 November 2022.

The birth of their son came after the duo first met in 2012, kickstarted a friendship, collaborated on songs, and eventually started dating.

Jhené Aiko's baby daddy's identity has drawn public interest because of her affinity and shared involvement with the entertainment industry. The singer remains focused on her music career while nurturing a loving and supportive environment for her children.

