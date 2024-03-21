NLE Choppa's kids: Meet Clover Brylie and ChoZen Wone

NLE Choppa is an American-based rapper whose foray into the music industry enjoyed widespread success in 2019 after his Platinum-certified single, Shotta Flow. The works of older generations of rappers like Lil Wayne and UGK influence his musical creativity. However, besides his successful music career, he fathers two children. So, who are NLE Choppa's kids?

NLE Choppa's kids have been a source of joy to the American rapper, as he can now identify as a father only because of them. The children, born by two different women, are only about three years apart, but their father has taken his role in their lives seriously and often posts pictures of himself having quality time with them.

NLE Choppa's profile summary and bio

How many children does NLE Choppa have?

The Shotta Flow rapper has two children. They were born in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

Does NLE Choppa have a daughter?

He has a daughter, who is also his first child. She was born on 20 June 2020 to his ex-girlfriend Mariah. This means that NLE Choppa's daughter's age is three, though she will celebrate her fourth birth anniversary by June 2024.

NLE Choppa's son, on the other hand, was born on 16 August 2023 by his partner, Marissa Da'Nae.

Through heartfelt social media posts and beautiful moments shared with his fans, NLE Choppa's baby delivery saw the rapper express his overwhelming joy and gratitude for his son's arrival.

What is NLE Choppa's baby name?

His first child is Clover Brylie Potts, and his second is ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts. They have become part of his everyday symbol as a father.

NLE Choppa's children's names were selected carefully. For instance, the "ChoZen" in his son's name symbolises being chosen by God, reflecting their spiritual connection and divine blessings. Also, the "Wone" signifies that he has already won at life, representing a future filled with success and fulfilment.

Furthermore, Da'Shun combines NLE Choppa's middle name, La'Shun, and Marissa's name, honouring their bond and unity as a family.

Who is the mother of NLE Choppa's baby?

NLE Choppa's baby mamas are two, and the first is Mariah, sometimes called Gorgeeoussss. Not much information about her is available except that she vlogged her daughter's delivery.

The rapper's second baby mama and the mother of his son, ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts, is Marissa Da'Nae. They have been together for a while and even experienced the heartbreaking loss of a pregnancy, who they were expecting in September 2022.

Who is Marissa Da'Nae?

Marissa is a lifestyle vlogger and Instagram influencer, unlike her former musician partner. She owns a boutique and hair salon, Brazy But Lavish Boutique and Lavish Hair.

As a media celebrity, she has over 887,000 followers on her Instagram page and over 31,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. This pales in comparison to NLE's millions of followers on his various social media accounts.

NLE Choppa's kids are his enduring legacy, though he also sets records and is popularly known for his musical talent. His unwavering commitment to family and fatherhood concerning how he caters to his children, Clover Brylie Potts and Chozen Wone Da'Shun Potts, reflects his resolve to build a legacy rooted in love, resilience, and hope.

