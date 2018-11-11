The best time to post on Instagram in South Africa (2022 updates)

Instagram’s content engagement algorithm is complex and assigns preferences to posts based on numerous factors. For example, the social media platform reportedly gives less weight to posts designed to take users away from the platform. To succeed on Instagram, one must create engaging content and publish their post at the ideal time of day. What is the best time to post on Instagram in 2022 for the different industries?

Today, even the most impressive Instagram post might not do you any good if posted at the wrong time. Publishing your post during high-traffic days and times of day will maximize your chances of getting your target audience’s attention.

When is the best time to post on Instagram in South Africa?

In the last few years, Instagram has rolled out numerous features, the most prominent ones being push discovery, enhance stories, and reels. Similar to other social media platforms, Instagram’s content engagement chart changed in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at the general best time to post on Instagram in South Africa in 2022.

Monday: the best time to post on Instagram on Monday in South Africa is at 5 am and from 11 am to 12 pm.

the best time to post on Instagram on Monday in South Africa is at 5 am and from 11 am to 12 pm. Tuesday: 6am, 11am-2pm

6am, 11am-2pm Wednesday: 6am, 11am-12pm

6am, 11am-12pm Thursday: 5am, 11am-2pm

5am, 11am-2pm Friday: 6am, 11am-12pm

6am, 11am-12pm Saturday: The best time to publish on Instagram on Saturday is at 6 am.

The best time to publish on Instagram on Saturday is at 6 am. Sunday: 6 am

Best times for an Instagram post for different industries

The Instagram algorithm makes it possible for companies and individuals in various industries to target their target audiences at different times of day and days of the week. Here is a look at some of the most prominent global industries and the best times to publish posts for each.

Healthcare

Healthcare service providers faced an immense challenge in 2020 and 2021 as global audiences sought to digest the new information about the covid-19 pandemic. This was followed by the pursuit of information regarding quarantine measures, preventive measures, and lifestyle changes.

At-home audiences relied more on internet sources, including Instagram, to find answers about the pandemic. Here is a look at the current best and worst times for those in the healthcare sector to publish on Instagram.

Best time to publish: Sunday between 8 am, and 9 am, Tuesday from 8 am to noon and from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Sunday between 8 am, and 9 am, Tuesday from 8 am to noon and from 5 pm to 8 pm. Best days to publish: Monday, Tuesday

Monday, Tuesday The worst day to publish: Saturday

Nonprofit organizations

Social media posts made by nonprofit organizations show strong engagement during the typical workday hour. Still, there is no distinct engagement peak, only mild peaks around midday. Here is a look at the best and worst times for a nonprofit entity.

Best time to publish: Wednesday between 10 am and 6 pm

Wednesday between 10 am and 6 pm Best day to publish: Wednesday

Wednesday Worst day to publish: Sunday

Hospitality

Like numerous other industries, the hospitality sector took a hit as individuals began to feel the effects of the covid-19 pandemic. Most brands had to rethink their social media marketing strategies to address the challenges.

Most of these companies previously operated numerous accounts for different locations. This changed as customers needed clear and timely updates regarding travel restrictions and guidelines throughout. Here are the current best times and days for a post related to the hospitality industry.

Best time to publish: Wednesday a2 12 pm, Thursday between 3 pm and 4 pm, and Friday from 8 am to noon

Wednesday a2 12 pm, Thursday between 3 pm and 4 pm, and Friday from 8 am to noon Best day to publish: Friday

Friday Worst day to publish: Sunday

Travel and tourism

When lockdowns and travel restrictions hit the travel and tourism sectors, companies had to get more innovative with their digital marketing and promotion strategies. The conventional methods were no longer as engaging as they used to be. Here are the best days and times to publish your Instagram post if your target audience is in the travel and tourism industry.

Best time to post: Thursday at 7 am, and Monday between 11 am and 3 pm

Thursday at 7 am, and Monday between 11 am and 3 pm Best day to post: Thursday

Thursday Worst days to post: Saturday and Sunday

Education

Instagram’s user engagement for education-related content is quite consistent. There are numerous opportunities throughout the day to reach one’s audience. Educational institutions such as colleges and universities should not overlook the platform’s ability to reach millions of users.

Here is when to post on Instagram if you are targeting people or organizations in the education sector.

Best time to post: Friday from 4 am to 6 am and Thursday at 2 pm.

Friday from 4 am to 6 am and Thursday at 2 pm. Best day to post: Friday

Friday Worst day to post: Sunday

Technology

Instagram is one of the best social media platforms for companies and individuals to post compelling visual content related to tech. Instagram has several peak engagement times during the day, making it ideal for publishing infographics and reports for audiences in the tech industry.

Here is a look at the best time to post on Instagram for likes by people or organizations in the technology sector.

Best time to post: Monday from 10 am to 11 am, and 1 pm to 5 pm, Tuesday from 10 am to 1 pm, Thursday at 12 pm, and Friday at 11 am.

Monday from 10 am to 11 am, and 1 pm to 5 pm, Tuesday from 10 am to 1 pm, Thursday at 12 pm, and Friday at 11 am. Best day to post: Monday

Monday Worst day to post: Sunday

Media

Instagram is relatively inconsistent when it comes to engagement in the media industry. Still, one can capitalize on the peak times. Here is a look at the peak times for posting entertainment, news, and other related content from the media industry.

Best time to publish: Tuesday from 1 pm to 5 pm, Wednesday at 11 am, and Thursday from 8 am to 9 am.

Tuesday from 1 pm to 5 pm, Wednesday at 11 am, and Thursday from 8 am to 9 am. Best days to publish: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Worst day to publish: Sunday

Restaurants

When the covid-19 pandemic hit, restaurants took a drastic turn from the dine-in experiences people were used to on social media to more deliveries and takeout. These changes meant adjustments to the way restaurants marketed to their customers online. While things are almost back to normal, some of the changes in online user engagement have persisted.

Here is a look at the best time to post restaurant-related content on Instagram.

Best time to publish: Monday from 9 am to 1 pm

Monday from 9 am to 1 pm Best day to publish: Monday

Monday Worst day to publish: Saturday

What is the worst time to post on Instagram?

From the above guide, Sunday is generally the worst day to post on Instagram. Here is a look at the worst time of each day to publish your post.

Monday: 2 pm

2 pm Tuesday: 10 am

10 am Wednesday: 10 am

10 am Thursday: 11 pm

11 pm Friday: 9 am

9 am Saturday: 8pm

8pm Sunday: 4 pm

Figuring out the best time to post on Instagram is as essential as optimizing the post’s content. The best-looking photo, infographic, or report might only reach a very small portion of your target market if posted at the wrong time.

