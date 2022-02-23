Chris Excel, whose alleged real name is Azola Christopher Tabane, is a South African man known for trolling people and posting mean comments on Twitter. He is a self-proclaimed catfish and the president of black Twitter. He was recently blocked by US-based preacher TD Jakes, and tweeps have accused him and other cyberbullies of causing Patrick Shai and Riky Rick's suicide deaths. Who is the person behind the mask? Herein is all we know regarding the gothic and mysterious internet personality.

Chris Excel's Twitter profile picture. Photo: @bianca_coster

Source: Instagram

Cyberbullying is not a new thing in South Africa and other parts of the world. However, trolls fail to understand the negative psychological impact it has on the victim. The problem has always been that when a single person posts a mean comment, other people will reshare and make it viral. Stopping social media bullying needs collective responsibility.

Chris Excel's real name

According to Celeb Now, the Twitter troll's real name is Azola Christopher Tabane. Little is known regarding his identity and personal life. Chris Excel's age can therefore not be determined.

Chris Excel and Bianca

The photo being used by Chris Excel on Twitter belongs to Bianca Coster (pictured). Photo: @bianca_coster

Source: Instagram

Chris Excel's picture on his Twitter profile is Bianca Coster. She is an influencer based in Johannesburg, South Africa. She revealed that she is aware Chris Excel is using her photograph, but her efforts to report the account to Twitter have been fruitless.

In late January 2022, Bianca Coster allegedly exposed Chris Excel's private information, asking him to use another picture. Coster did not have a Twitter account when Chris started using her identity.

According to Celebs Now, the girl revealed the Twitter bully's real name as Azola Christopher Tabane. She further exposed Chris Excel's residence as 41 Peace Street Missianvale Port Elizabeth, and his workplace as Faltex Foam and Automotive Productions (PTY) LTD.

Chris Excel and TD Jakes

The internet personality has made a lot of online enemies since he joined the social platform in 2020. He is not afraid to troll renowned celebrities, including US musician Ari Lennox, Minnie Dlamini, and Mmusi Maimane.

The recent addition to his growing enemy list is US-based preacher TD Jakes. The bishop had posted a new profile picture, and Chris Excel made a mean comment in isiZulu, which when translated reads, Please allow us to lick you chiskop.

TD Jakes decided to block him and he proceeded to inform tweeps about it. He had a taste of his own medicine when other internet users started trolling him, saying he won't see heaven gates and Jesus would have made the same decision.

Toxic cyberbullying

Twitter users are terming him toxic, and some have accused him and other internet trolls of causing the deaths of Patrick Shai and Riky Rick, who are thought to have taken their lives due to online bullying. However, some tweeps have supported him, asking those who cannot handle the harsh reality to quit the social app.

Chris Excel facts

Here are quick facts about Chris Excel;

He is a man using the picture of a young South African woman called Bianca Coster.

Chris Excel's real name is Azola Christopher Tabene, and he lives in Port Elizabeth.

In 2021, SA Twitter users voted him the unofficial President of Black Twitter.

The troll's account is @ChrisExcel102, and it has over 764,000 followers at the time of writing this article.

He is a self-proclaimed legal catfish, as seen from his account profile.

Although his identity remains a mystery, Chris Excel is now a popular name in South Africa. Through his infamous Twitter posts and comments, he has made many enemies, but there are other people who support his hurtful opinions.

Source: Briefly News