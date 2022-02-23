Winona Ryder is an award-winning Hollywood actress and producer best known for starring in the Netflix horror series Stranger Things (2016 to date) as Joyce Byers. She was at the height of her career in the 1990s after starring in lead roles in a number of commercially successful films. In 2010, she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Winona Ryder's net worth in 2022 is a reflection of her thriving Hollywood career.

Winona Ryder made her debut in the film industry in 1986.

Source: Getty Images

The Stranger Things actress has received media attention several times in the past for various reasons. In the early 1990s, her high-profile relationship with actor Johnny Depp was highly publicized, and later in the early 2000s, she was arrested for shoplifting. Her "real" marriage with Keanu Reeves also continues to fascinate fans.

Winona Ryder's profile summary and bio

Real name: Winona Laura Horowitz

Winona Laura Horowitz Date of birth: 29th October 1971

29th October 1971 Age: 50 years old in 2021

50 years old in 2021 Place of birth: Winona, Minnesota, US

Winona, Minnesota, US Nationality: American

American Religion: Jewish

Jewish Winona Ryder's height: 5 feet 3 inches (1.61 m)

5 feet 3 inches (1.61 m) Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Scott Mackinlay Hahn (from 2011 to date)

Scott Mackinlay Hahn (from 2011 to date) Parents: Michael D. Horowitz and Cynthia Palmer

Michael D. Horowitz and Cynthia Palmer Siblings: Three

Three Education: American Conservatory Theater

American Conservatory Theater Profession: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Years active: 1986 to date

1986 to date Facebook: @WinonaRyder

@WinonaRyder Winona Ryder's Instagram: No official account

No official account Net worth: About $18 million in 2022

Winona Ryder's age and early life

The renowned actress was born on 29th October 1971 in Winona, Minnesota, US, and is 50 years old in 2022. Her father, Michael Horowitz, works as an author and publisher, while her mother, Cynthia Palmer, is an author, video editor and producer.

The actress has Jewish roots from her father's side, but her family has different religious beliefs. Her mother is Buddhist, her dad is an atheist, and she is Jewish. Ryder has three siblings, including her younger brother Urie and two half-siblings from her mother's side.

Winona Ryder's husband

The Stranger Things actress has been in a romantic relationship with Scott since 2011.

Source: Getty Images

The Edward Scissorhands actress is yet to walk down the aisle but has been in a long-term relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn from 2011 to date. In the early 1990s, the actress was in a high-profile relationship with actor Johnny Depp after starring together in the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands.

They dated for three years, from 1990 to 1993, and Depp even had a tattoo that read Winona forever, which now reads Wino forever. After Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp's break up, she dated singer Dave Pirner until 1996 and was later in a relationship with Matt Damon.

Did Keanu Reeves date Winona Ryder?

The Stranger Things actress and actor Keanu Reeves are long term friends.

Source: Getty Images

Are Winona and Keanu married? The actors have been friends for over 25 years and have starred in multiple films together. Despite being close, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves have never had a romantic off-screen relationship. However, they often call themselves husband and wife after marrying in 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula film. A real Romanian priest presided over the wedding, so they consider themselves married in the eyes of God.

Does Winona Ryder have a child?

The Edward Scissorhands actress does not have kids in real life despite taking on mother roles in films. She opened up about her decision to remain childless despite the opinions people might have about her.

Winona Ryder's career

Ryder made her acting debut in 1986 on the film Lucas, in which she starred as Rina. She proceeded to star in 1987's Square Dance as Gemma Dillard and in 1988's Beetlejuice as Lydia Deetz. Her Hollywood prominence rose in the 1990s after appearing in several commercially successful films. After starring in 2002's Mr Deeds, she took a break from acting after being involved in a shoplifting incident and made a comeback in the mid-2000s.

The veteran actress has been in more than 45 movies and TV shows. Here is Winona Ryder's movies list:

The Plot Against America (2020) as Evelyn Finkel

(2020) as Evelyn Finkel Stranger Things (2016 to date) as Joyce Byers

(2016 to date) as Joyce Byers Experimenter (2015) as Sasha Menkin

(2015) as Sasha Menkin Frankenweenie (2012) as the voice of Elsa Van Helsing

(2012) as the voice of Elsa Van Helsing The Iceman (2012) as Deborah Kuklinski

(2012) as Deborah Kuklinski Black Swan (2010) as Beth Maclntyre/The Dying Swan

(2010) as Beth Maclntyre/The Dying Swan Star Trek (2009) as Amanda Grayson

(2009) as Amanda Grayson Girl, Interrupted (1999) as Susanna Kaysen

(1999) as Susanna Kaysen Celebrity (1998) as Nola

(1998) as Nola Alien Resurrection (1997) as Annalee Call

(1997) as Annalee Call The Crucible (1996) as Abigail Williams

(1996) as Abigail Williams Little Women (1994) as Josephine Jo March

(1994) as Josephine Jo March Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) as Wilhelmina Mina Murray

(1992) as Wilhelmina Mina Murray Edward Scissorhands (1990) as Kim Boggs opposite Johnny Depp

(1990) as Kim Boggs opposite Johnny Depp Mermaids (1990) as Charlotte Flax

(1990) as Charlotte Flax Heathers (1989) as Veronica

Winona Ryder currently plays the role of Joyce Byers in the Netflix horror series Stranger Things.

Source: Getty Images

Winona Ryder's awards

Winona Ryder is often described as a beautiful and intelligent actress, and her diverse talent has not gone unnoticed. She is the recipient of 75 nominations and 25 film awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Is Winona Ryder a millionaire?

The actress is a millionaire after starring in several successful films. Winona Ryder's net worth in 2022 is estimated at $18 million. She owns homes in Hollywood and Beverly Hills and an apartment in New York City.

How much does Winona Ryder get paid?

The actress currently earns $350,000 from a single episode of the Stranger Things series. She was initially paid $100,000 for starring in a single episode during the first two seasons.

Winona Ryder is a great actress whose talent and beauty will forever remain a part of Hollywood. She is undoubtedly one of the best actresses of her generation.

