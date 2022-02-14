Clara Alvarado is a Spanish actress, model, singer, and social media personality. She gained global recognition after starring in the Netflix hit crime series Money Heist as Ariadna Cascales. How well do you know the upcoming actress? Go through Clara Alvarado's bio for more fascinating facts.

Clara Alvarado is a Spanish actress.

Source: Instagram

The Spanish acting industry gained global recognition after the massive success of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist). The Netflix crime drama series became an instant hit, outdoing similar shows like Prison Break. The series success also led to the increased popularity of its cast.

Clara Alvarado's profile summary and bio

Full name: Clara Alvarado Bermudo

Clara Alvarado Bermudo Date of birth: 2nd July 1990

2nd July 1990 Age: 31 years in 2022

31 years in 2022 Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Navalmoral de la Mata, Spain

Navalmoral de la Mata, Spain Current residence: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height: 5 feet 7.75 inches (1.72 m)

5 feet 7.75 inches (1.72 m) Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Not known

Not known Mother: Rosa Bermudo

Rosa Bermudo Education: Municipal School of Music, Centro Unversitario de Mérida

Municipal School of Music, Centro Unversitario de Mérida Profession: Actress, musician

Actress, musician Known for: Starring in Netflix's superhit series Money Heist as Adriadna Cascales

Starring in Netflix's superhit series Money Heist as Adriadna Cascales Instagram: @claraalvarado_

@claraalvarado_ Twitter: @clara_alvarado

@clara_alvarado Net worth: Approximately $3 million

Clara Alvarado's life story

The Money Heist actress (far right) posing with her mother (far left), dad, and two siblings.

Source: Instagram

The Money Heist actress was born on 2nd July 1990 in Navalmoral de la Mata, Spain. Clara Alvarado's age is 31 years old in 2022. Her mother is Rosa Bermudo, and she often acknowledges her on her social media posts. Alvarado has two siblings, a sister called Paula and a brother.

The actress attended the Municipal School of Music in Navalmoral de la Mata. She later joined Centro Unicersitario de Mérida. Clara currently resides in Madrid, Spain.

Clara Alvarado's career

The Spanish actress made her acting debut in 2012 in the television series La Que se Avecina as Vanesa. She has been in several notable Spanish films and television shows but gained international recognition in 2017 for her role as Ariadba Cascales on Money Heist. Here is a comprehensive Clara Alvarado movie list.

Save Twilight (2020) as Julia

(2020) as Julia Amores Que Matan (2020) as Ana Majías

(2020) as Ana Majías Bajo la Red 2, la película (2019) as Rebeca Salgado

(2019) as Rebeca Salgado Circular (2019) as Leyre Blasco

(2019) as Leyre Blasco WIFI (2019) as Clara

(2019) as Clara Yo Quisiera (2018) as Raquel

(2018) as Raquel La Casa de Papel (Money Heist - 2017) as Ariadna Cascales

(Money Heist - 2017) as Ariadna Cascales Dorien (2017 to 2018) as Modelo

(2017 to 2018) as Modelo Holy Camp! (2017) as Niña

(2017) as Niña Sanfelices (2017) as Silvia

(2017) as Silvia Selfie (2017) as Paula

(2017) as Paula Smoking Club 129 normas (2017)

(2017) Acacias 38 (2016)

(2016) Cuéntame as Isa/Chica Colorado

as Isa/Chica Colorado La voz del Agua (2015) as Mezzosoprano

(2015) as Mezzosoprano Almohada (2012) as Marta

(2012) as Marta La Que se avecina (2012) as Vanesa

The Spanish actress gained international recognition after starring in Money Heist as Ariadna.

Source: Instagram

Clara Alvarado’s net worth

The Spanish actress has experienced a steady rise in the Spanish acting industry, which has also led to an increase in her net worth. As of 2022, her total fortune is estimated at $1-3 million.

Clara Alvarado's measurements

The gorgeous actress's body measurements are 34-24-34 inches. Clara Alvarado's height is 5 feet 7.75 inches (1.72 m). She has dark brown hair and light blue eyes.

Clara Alvarado's social media presence

The La Casa de Papel actress is active on social media platforms. Clara has over 567,000 followers, while her Twitter account has more than 13,500 followers as of February 2022. There is no official Clara Alvarado Facebook page.

Clara Alvarado’s Getty images

The Spanish actress has made several outstanding red carpet appearances across Spain. Here is a look at some of Alvarado’s gorgeous Getty images.

Spanish queen

The actress on attending the Platino Awards 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

Source: Getty Images

The actress photographed on the red carpet of Platino Awards 2021 at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain. The event was held on 3rd October 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

Fashionista

The Money Heist actress was photographed attending the Relieve photocall at the White Lab Gallery in 2019.

Source: Getty Images

Clara never fails to make a fashion statement whenever she goes. She wore this flower robe and boots to the Relieve photocall at the White Lab Gallery on 17th February 2021.

All black ensemble

The actress attending the 2019 Instyle Beauty Awards.

Source: Getty Images

The La Casa de Papel actress looked good in black. Clara rocked the black laced high-low dress during the Instyle Beauty Awards in May 2019. The event was held at Real Fabrica de Tapices in Madrid, Spain.

Jumpsuit queen

Clara Alvarado attending the 2018 Elite premiere.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish actress looks gorgeous in any clothing design she wears, and this blue jumpsuit is among her best outfits. This picture was taken in October 2018 as she attended the Elite premiere at Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain.

Clara Alvarado is a talented and dedicated actress whose roles never fail to impress fans. Her influence in the acting industry goes beyond Spain, and her future looks promising.

