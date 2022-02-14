Who is Clara Alvarado? Bio, age, height, movie list, life story, profiles, net worth
Clara Alvarado is a Spanish actress, model, singer, and social media personality. She gained global recognition after starring in the Netflix hit crime series Money Heist as Ariadna Cascales. How well do you know the upcoming actress? Go through Clara Alvarado's bio for more fascinating facts.
The Spanish acting industry gained global recognition after the massive success of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist). The Netflix crime drama series became an instant hit, outdoing similar shows like Prison Break. The series success also led to the increased popularity of its cast.
Clara Alvarado's profile summary and bio
- Full name: Clara Alvarado Bermudo
- Date of birth: 2nd July 1990
- Age: 31 years in 2022
- Birth sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Navalmoral de la Mata, Spain
- Current residence: Madrid, Spain
- Nationality: Spanish
- Religion: Christianity
- Height: 5 feet 7.75 inches (1.72 m)
- Gender: Female
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Relationship status: Not known
- Mother: Rosa Bermudo
- Education: Municipal School of Music, Centro Unversitario de Mérida
- Profession: Actress, musician
- Known for: Starring in Netflix's superhit series Money Heist as Adriadna Cascales
- Instagram: @claraalvarado_
- Twitter: @clara_alvarado
- Net worth: Approximately $3 million
Clara Alvarado's life story
The Money Heist actress was born on 2nd July 1990 in Navalmoral de la Mata, Spain. Clara Alvarado's age is 31 years old in 2022. Her mother is Rosa Bermudo, and she often acknowledges her on her social media posts. Alvarado has two siblings, a sister called Paula and a brother.
The actress attended the Municipal School of Music in Navalmoral de la Mata. She later joined Centro Unicersitario de Mérida. Clara currently resides in Madrid, Spain.
Clara Alvarado's career
The Spanish actress made her acting debut in 2012 in the television series La Que se Avecina as Vanesa. She has been in several notable Spanish films and television shows but gained international recognition in 2017 for her role as Ariadba Cascales on Money Heist. Here is a comprehensive Clara Alvarado movie list.
- Save Twilight (2020) as Julia
- Amores Que Matan (2020) as Ana Majías
- Bajo la Red 2, la película (2019) as Rebeca Salgado
- Circular (2019) as Leyre Blasco
- WIFI (2019) as Clara
- Yo Quisiera (2018) as Raquel
- La Casa de Papel (Money Heist - 2017) as Ariadna Cascales
- Dorien (2017 to 2018) as Modelo
- Holy Camp! (2017) as Niña
- Sanfelices (2017) as Silvia
- Selfie (2017) as Paula
- Smoking Club 129 normas (2017)
- Acacias 38 (2016)
- Cuéntame as Isa/Chica Colorado
- La voz del Agua (2015) as Mezzosoprano
- Almohada (2012) as Marta
- La Que se avecina (2012) as Vanesa
Clara Alvarado’s net worth
The Spanish actress has experienced a steady rise in the Spanish acting industry, which has also led to an increase in her net worth. As of 2022, her total fortune is estimated at $1-3 million.
Clara Alvarado's measurements
The gorgeous actress's body measurements are 34-24-34 inches. Clara Alvarado's height is 5 feet 7.75 inches (1.72 m). She has dark brown hair and light blue eyes.
Clara Alvarado's social media presence
The La Casa de Papel actress is active on social media platforms. Clara Alvarado's Instagram has over 567,000 followers, while her Twitter account has more than 13,500 followers as of February 2022. There is no official Clara Alvarado Facebook page.
Clara Alvarado’s Getty images
The Spanish actress has made several outstanding red carpet appearances across Spain. Here is a look at some of Alvarado’s gorgeous Getty images.
Spanish queen
The actress photographed on the red carpet of Platino Awards 2021 at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain. The event was held on 3rd October 2021 in Madrid, Spain.
Fashionista
Clara never fails to make a fashion statement whenever she goes. She wore this flower robe and boots to the Relieve photocall at the White Lab Gallery on 17th February 2021.
All black ensemble
The La Casa de Papel actress looked good in black. Clara rocked the black laced high-low dress during the Instyle Beauty Awards in May 2019. The event was held at Real Fabrica de Tapices in Madrid, Spain.
Jumpsuit queen
The Spanish actress looks gorgeous in any clothing design she wears, and this blue jumpsuit is among her best outfits. This picture was taken in October 2018 as she attended the Elite premiere at Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain.
Clara Alvarado is a talented and dedicated actress whose roles never fail to impress fans. Her influence in the acting industry goes beyond Spain, and her future looks promising.
