Who is Rasika Sunil? Age, husband, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, worth

With less than ten years of acting experience, Rasika Sunil is a promising, charming actress in her late twenties. The actress started her career by participating in various competitions like Youth Festivals. However, her recent role in a TV series has stunned her fans. With her consistency in taking up roles, Rasika is expected to rise even higher.

Actress Sunil poses for a profile shoot during the promotion of upcoming Marathi movie Gat Mat at Ramee Grand Hotel in Pune, India.

Source: Getty Images

Rasika Sunil Dabhadgaonkar is a Marathi actress, model, and classical singer. She entered the spotlight by playing the negative role of Shanaya in Zee Marathi’s Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Besides the TV series, she is famous for appearing in other films and an album song as an actor, singer, and director.

Rasika Sunil’s profile summary

Full name: Rasika Sunil Dhabadgaonkar

Rasika Sunil Dhabadgaonkar Nickname: Rasky

Rasky Date of birth: August 3, 1992

August 3, 1992 Age: 29 years old as of 2022

29 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth : Akola, Maharashtra, India

: Akola, Maharashtra, India Current residence: Mumbai

Mumbai Nationality: Indian

Indian Ethnicity: Hindu

Hindu Religion : Hinduism

: Hinduism Height in feet: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 117lbs

117lbs Weight in kilograms : 53 kg

: 53 kg Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Mother: Actress

Actress Father : Accountant

: Accountant Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Partner : Aditya Bilagi

: Aditya Bilagi School: Dombiwali, Mumbai

Dombiwali, Mumbai College/University: K. G. Joshi Bedekar College Thane, Sangeet Visharad

K. G. Joshi Bedekar College Thane, Sangeet Visharad Profession: Actress, singer, director

Actress, singer, director Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram : @rasika123s

: @rasika123s Twitter: @rasika038

@rasika038 Facebook: OfficialRasikaSunil

Early life

Rasika Sunil Dhabadgaonkar was born on August 3, 1992, in Akola, Maharashtra, India. Her father is a Chartered Accountant who works from overseas. Rasika’s mother’s name is Manisha, an actress in India. Rasika has one brother.

Rasika Sunil attended schools in Dombiwali, Mumbai, for her basic education. After completing her basic education, the actress joined K. G. Joshi Bedekar College Thane, where she did her BMM Degree. The charming beauty is a trained classical dancer and holds a Diploma in Bharatnatyam. In addition, she has done Sangeet Visharad in Indian classical music.

Sunil poses for a picture during the promotion of her upcoming Marathi film 'Girlfriend', in Pune, India.

Source: Getty Images

Career

Before getting into commercial acting, she participated in various competitions like Youth Festivals and Rajya Natya Spardhas. Rasika bagged her first prize after winning in the play Love Aaj Kal during the 52nd Natya Spardha.

She first participated in the Lux Jhakaas Heroine Contest on 9X TV when she appeared in TV commercials. In 2016, she did a Lavani in Kashala Lavato Naat in the Marathi film Poshter Girl. The year favoured her as she also took the role of Shanaya in Majhya Navryachi Bayko. The film ran from 2016 to 2021.

Sunil also appeared in the Bus Stop film featuring a Youth girl Maithili. In 2017, Sunil featured Pandurang's wife in Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar. 2018 saw the actress take the role of Kaavya in the film Gat-Mat. The following year, Sunil appeared in two films. The first one was Girlfriend, where she played Shweta.

Later she took the role of Vanessa in the short film Wild Geese. Wild Geese was her first International film appearance. The actress also performed in Tum Bin Mohe, a music video as an actor, singer and director.

Rasika Sunil's movies and TV shows

She has bagged numerous accolades. They include;

Zee Marathi Utsav Natyancha Awards, Best Female Character and Best Female Negative Role in Majhya Navryachi Bayko television series (2016 and 2017).

and in television series (2016 and 2017). Yuva Chitra Padarpan Puraskar, Best Supporting Actress, in Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar film (2017).

in film (2017). Zee Marathi Utsav Natyancha Awards, Special Mention for her role in Majhya Navryachi Bayko television series (2021).

Relationship

Sunil was in a relationship with Aditya Bilagi for a long time. After dating for a long time, the duo made their relationship official through social media platforms. On January 21, 2021, Rasika got engaged.

Rasika Sunil's engagement happened when the couple left their house to celebrate the anniversary of their relationship at Malibu Mountains. Later, the love birds tied a knot on October 18, 2021.

Sunil and her husband Aditya Bilagi posing for the camera.

Source: Instagram

Rasika Sunil's wedding took place in GOA beach. The two got married following Hindu rituals at the beach. Aditya Bilagi is a Los Angeles-based choreographer, dancer and engineer. He is also trained in martial arts. The lovers met when Rasika went abroad for education.

Rasika Sunil’s net worth

Sunil has made great wealth during her career. According to the net worth list, Rasika’s net worth is $1.5 million as of 2022. Her primary source of income is acting roles.

Rasika Sunil’s fast facts

What is Rasika Sunil's husband name? Rasika’s husband is called Aditya Bilagi. What is Rasika Sunil's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches tall. Is Rasika Sunil getting married? She married her husband on October 18, 2021. Who is Rasika Sunil's husband? Rasika’s husband, Aditya Bilagi, is a Los Angeles-based choreographer, dancer and engineer. What is the surname of Rasika? Her surname is Dhabadgaonkar. What is Rasika Sunil’s net worth? Rasika’s net worth is $1.5 million as of 2022. Where was Rasika Sunil’s wedding held? It took place on GOA beach. How old is Rasika Sunil? She was born on August 3, 1992. Therefore, she is 29 years old as of 2022.

As an actress, a single role can propel you to greatness. However, it takes discipline and humility to stay there. Rasika Sunil had consistently appeared in minor roles and advanced to take significant roles with ease.

