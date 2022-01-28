Abdu Rozik is thought to be one of the shortest singers in the world. But he is not just short in stature; this Instagram sensation and musician from Tajikistan has a short fuse too! Over the last few months, the internet has been awash with the rivalry between him and another blogger from Russia over unclear reasons.

Abdu Rozik has had a number of hit songs, including Chaki Chaki Boron, Oshiqami, and others.

Source: Getty Images

He has become one of the most renowned individuals on the internet through his rap songs in Tajik. Even with a genetic condition, this young man grew to be sensationalist. So, is he fighting Mini Habib? Keep reading to find out more fascinating details about Tajik's YouTuber.

Abdu Rozik's profiles

Full name: Abdu Roziq

Abdu Roziq Nickname: Abdu

Abdu Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3rd September 2003

3rd September 2003 Age: 18 years (as of 2022)

18 years (as of 2022) Profession: YouTuber, Instagram star and singer

YouTuber, Instagram star and singer Famous for: Smallest singer

Smallest singer Nationality: Tajikistanian

Tajikistanian Hometown: Gishdarva, Panjakent district of Tajikistan

Gishdarva, Panjakent district of Tajikistan Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Religion: Islam

Islam Height in centimetres: 100

100 Height in feet: 3'4''

3'4'' Weight (approx.) in Pounds: 38

38 Weight in kilograms: 18

18 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Net worth: $200,000

$200,000 Abdu Rozik's Instagram: abdu_rozik

abdu_rozik YouTube: Avlod Media

Abdu Rozik's biography

What country is Abdu Rozik from? The online celebrity was born in the village of Gishdarva in Tajikistan's Panjakent District. Although not much is known about his family, Rozik's skill as a rapper was initially noticed by Baron (Behruz), a Tajik blogger/rapper who persuaded the teen's father to let him pursue a musical career.

Looking at his appearance, he seems younger than his age due to a condition called Growth Hormone Deficiency.

Source: Instagram

Currently, this teenage singer has relocated to Dushanbe, the capital and largest city of Tajikistan, together with Oshiqami, Oh Zor, Ummati, and others.

Who is the smallest singer in the world? He is most properly Abdu Rozik. In Tajikistan, his songs are top-rated. One of Abdu Rozik's songs, Ohi Dili Zor, which was released in 2019, has received over eight million views on YouTube as of 2022.

His songs have attracted 546K subscribers on his YouTube channel titled Avlod Media.

What is Abdu Rozik's age?

The YouTuber was born on 3rd September 2003. Therefore, as of 2022, Abdu Rozik's age is 18 years.

Abdu Rozik's height

The Instagram star stands about three feet and four inches tall and weighs around 38 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

Abdu Rozik's condition

What condition does Abdu Rozik have? The famous musician suffers from a genetic condition called Growth Hormone Deficiency, which causes him to be considerably shorter than usual. Abdu Rozik's disease is caused by a genetic disorder linked to brain structural problems and midline facial malformations.

Several famous people also have an almost similar condition, such as Moussa Sandiana Kaba, a Guinean singer popularly known as Grand P. Another famous blogger based in Russia nicknamed Mini Khabib also has a genetic abnormality that causes this juvenile appearance.

Who is Mini Khabib?

This Russian, whose actual name is Hasbulla Magomedov, is an 18-year-old man who got the nickname Mini Khabib for mimicking a popular MMA champion called Khabib. In 2020, Hasbulla became an Internet sensation when his TikTok videos play-fighting with children surfaced online. As a result, his videos have gone viral on social media lately.

These videos he filmed for fun, claiming to be an MMA fighter. So who are Hasbulla and Abdu? Both short-statured men are rival internet sensations.

In 2021, The two were scheduled to fight in an MMA bout titled Abdu Rozik vs Hasbulla. In May of the same year, when they both appeared in a pre-fight press conference, the duo was captured mocking, punching and kicking each other. This fight drew a lot of curiosity online.

While supporters awaited the announcement of Hasbulla and Rozik's fight date, they got into the spirit of things. On Amazon, merchandise such as Abdu Rozik's cutout became synonymous, and fans got cardboard cutouts and costumes, as well as a variety of presents and souvenirs that depicted the two.

Is the fight still on? Hasbulla and Abdu appeared to have stopped the planned fight, casting severe doubts on whether the event continued.

Abdu Rozik, a social media star, sings the UAE national anthem at Coca-Cola Arena on 11th December 2021, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Source: Getty Images

The two were seen attacking each other so furiously at UFC 267 that both were seen at the ringside grasping each other. The reason for the brawl is unknown, but it is clear the two are not friends. In 2022, they were captured in Uzbekistan again when they appeared to promote an event sponsored by Bugun Sports YouTube channel in January.

Abdu Rozik's net worth is estimated to be $200,000, which is due to his music and sponsorships n YouTube. This has helped him gain worldwide recognition, and as a result, he has recently collaborated with several well-known businesses.

