The National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams slammed the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Parliament engaged in a debate about the allegations he made against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya

He accused Parliament of favouritism and berated Mkhwanazi for the press briefing he held

MP Fadiel Adams berated General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — South Africans slammed National Coloured Congress Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams after he berated KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for the press briefing in which he made allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya.

Adams was speaking during the Portfolio Committees on Justice and Police's debate held to discuss the allegations Mkhwanazi made. Adams asked why Parliament was comfortable talking about the alleged lie that Mchunu told in Parliament when he said that he did not know businessman Brown Mogotsi, but not about the alleged lie National Commissioner Fannie Masemola told about a Brigadier that was brought from BMW.

Fadiel Adams said Mkhwanazi was going to be arrested. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Adams slams Mkhwanazi

Adams accused Parliament of targeting certain people.

"We are eulogizing General Mkhwanazi. That staged press conference with a general who now seeks additional protection with what looked like an armed militia behind him was a threat to this country. Let us call it what it is," he said.

He accused Mkhwanazi of trying to incite policemen to take action if something happened to him. He said that Masemola could be arrested, and the press conference was nothing more than a preemptive move. He called on Mkhwanazi and Masdemola to appear before Parliament.

What happened during the press briefing?

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu and Sibiya of working together to disband the Political Killings Task Team in 2024 because it was investigating a drug syndicate that involved members of the police force, ministers, members of Parliament, members of the judiciary, businesses, and prosecutors.

He also linked Mchunu to businessman Brown Mogotsi and tenderpreneur Cat Matlala, who is currently incarcerated on charges of attempted murder.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

