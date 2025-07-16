Professor Firoz Cachalia Wants To Meet With National Commissioner Fannie Masemola
- Professor Firoz Cachalia, who has been appointed as the Acting Police Minister, discussed his appointment
- President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment after placing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave
- Cachalia said he will set his priorities once he has met the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola
PRETORIA — The Acting Minister of Police designate Professor Firoz Cachalia said that he wants to meet with the South African Police Service National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola before he sets his priorities. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment when he addressed the nation on 13 July.
According to SABC News, Cachalia, who will assume his role on 1 August, said that his priorities will be to focus on Crime Intelligence effectiveness as well as the Political Killings Task Team. This is the same task team that the KwaZulu-Natal Police commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, alleged that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya colluded to disband.
Cachalia to meet with General Fannie Masemola
Cachalia said he has not had an opportunity to meet with Masemola, and is what he needs to do before making any conclusions about how he will execute his role as the Police Minister.
Cachalia said he did not have an informed opinion on why the Political Killings Task Team was disbanded, or whether there were good or bad reasons for its disbandment. He also said that he will approach the appointment with an open mind.
When was Cachalia appointed?
President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave after Mkhwanazi accused him of politically interfering with police operations in KwaZulu-Natal. He accused Mchunu of having ties with tendepreneur Vuzimusi Cat Matlala and businessman Brown Mogotsi.
What you need to know about SAPS and the Police Ministry
- Sibiya and Mchunu responded to Mkhwanazi's allegations and denied them, accusing Mkhwanazi of unprofessionalism.
- Mchunu later admitted that he knew Brown Mogotsi and said he was a comrade of his. He denied receiving anything from him.
- Mchunu reportedly requested that Ramaphosa place him on special leave before Ramaphosa made the announcement.
- Sibiya was also asked to go on special leave while the Commission of Inquiry investigates the allegations against him.
- Gwede Mantashe, the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister, was appointed as the Acting Minister of Police until August.
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commenting on Facebook weighed in on his appointment.
Lionel Van Wyk said:
"His open mind is to consult with Mkhwanazi and find out the reason for unloading without warning 😂😂😂😂."
Mbeks Lihle said:
"He should show us his open mind first."
Thapelo Wa Bo Chika said:
"He already mentioned that he will call Mkhwanazi. Is that open-minded, or is he already instructed to do so? 🤔🤔"
Mpho Meso said:
"Gwede Mantashe is now tasked to clean and hide sensitive files before your arrival."
Toby Hunter said:
"He is on the side of the ANC already."
Political parties react to Ramaphosa's announcements during family meeting
In a related article, Briefly News reported that political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party, reacted to Ramaphosa's appointment and the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry. The two parties slammed him.
The EFF accused him of illegally appointing Cachalia and referred to the Constitution, which states that a president must appoint an acting minister from ministers in his cabinet. The MK Party called his establishment of a Commission of Inquiry nonsensical.
