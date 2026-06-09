TSHWANE– Maskandi musician and self-proclaimed president of the Amabhinca Nation, Ngizwe Mchunu, said that he accepted that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema pressed additional charges against him. He has also maintained that his apology was sincere.

Ngizwe Mchunu reacted to Julius Malema's latest court application. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, Mchunu responded after Malema filed contempt of court papers on 8 June 2026. Mchunu said that Malema looked at his face and believed that he was not apologising or that his apology was sincere. He added that he could not express himself differently and could not act differently when facing challenges. Mchunu remarked that he hopes the courts will rule in his favour when the contempt of court application is heard on 17 June 2026.

Why was Mchunu forced to apologise?

Malema took Mchunu to court after he alleged in April that the Red Berets leader protected undocumented foreigners and accepted millions from alleged Nigerian drug cartels. Following the court case, Mchunu was ordered to retract his defamatory statements and apologise to Malema.

However, Mchunu did not apologise on the deadline, and the Gauteng High Court found him guilty of contempt of court. A warrant of arrest was issued for his detention. Mchunu issued an apology to Malema and extended his apology to the court for putting it into disrepute.

Malema seeks lengthy prison sentence

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema filed additional papers to ensure that Mchunu is put away for a long time. Malema argued that Mchunu intentionally and unlawfully continued making defamatory statements against him.

Source: Briefly News