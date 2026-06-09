Ngizwe Mchunu Defends Himself, Insists He Apologised Sincerely to Julius Malema
TSHWANE– Maskandi musician and self-proclaimed president of the Amabhinca Nation, Ngizwe Mchunu, said that he accepted that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema pressed additional charges against him. He has also maintained that his apology was sincere.
According to SABC News, Mchunu responded after Malema filed contempt of court papers on 8 June 2026. Mchunu said that Malema looked at his face and believed that he was not apologising or that his apology was sincere. He added that he could not express himself differently and could not act differently when facing challenges. Mchunu remarked that he hopes the courts will rule in his favour when the contempt of court application is heard on 17 June 2026.
Why was Mchunu forced to apologise?
Malema took Mchunu to court after he alleged in April that the Red Berets leader protected undocumented foreigners and accepted millions from alleged Nigerian drug cartels. Following the court case, Mchunu was ordered to retract his defamatory statements and apologise to Malema.
However, Mchunu did not apologise on the deadline, and the Gauteng High Court found him guilty of contempt of court. A warrant of arrest was issued for his detention. Mchunu issued an apology to Malema and extended his apology to the court for putting it into disrepute.
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Malema seeks lengthy prison sentence
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema filed additional papers to ensure that Mchunu is put away for a long time. Malema argued that Mchunu intentionally and unlawfully continued making defamatory statements against him.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za