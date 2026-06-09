GAUTENG– Court papers linked to Major General Feroz Khan reveal that he reportedly drafted questions which former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sent to former Police Minister Bheki Cele in Parliament.

Feroz Khan allegedly drafted questions for the EFF. Images: @visse_ss/ X and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

eNCA journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones revealed on his @pule_jones X account on 9 June 2026 that businessman Mohammed Sayed and Khan exchanged messages on WhatsApp. In the messages, which were dated 11 June 2021, Khan drafted questions which were directed to Cele. The questions related to an alleged relationship between Cele and convicted drug dealer Timmy Mariemuthoo. The questions were then incorporated into a list of questions which Ndlozi sent to Cele via email on 17 June 2021.

View the WhatsApp messages here:

Sayed and Khan also reportedly made threatening remarks about journalist and crime activist Yusuf Abramjee after he reported on the illicit tobacco trade. Other allegations include Khan discussing police investigations with Sayed and proposing a SAPS-branded face mask tender during the COVID-19 pandemic, and funding former Ekurhuleni City Manager Dr Imogen Mashazi’s controversial R3.35 million jet trip to London.

Khan unsuccessfully mounted a legal battle to prevent him from testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. However, the Madlanga Commission summoned him to testify on 1 July as part of the investigations.

Feroz Khan loses another court battle

Similarly, Briefly News reported that winning court cases and Feroz are not in the same WhatsApp group. His attempt to prevent the Madlanga Commission from seizing his devices failed after he lost a court bid.

Source: Briefly News