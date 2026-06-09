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Feroz Khan Reportedly Drafted Questions That Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Sent to Bheki Cele
South Africa

Feroz Khan Reportedly Drafted Questions That Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Sent to Bheki Cele

by  Tebogo Mokwena
2 min read

GAUTENG– Court papers linked to Major General Feroz Khan reveal that he reportedly drafted questions which former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sent to former Police Minister Bheki Cele in Parliament.

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Major-General Feroz Khan allegedly sent questions to the EFF about former Police Minister Bheki Cele which the party sent to Parliament
Feroz Khan allegedly drafted questions for the EFF. Images: @visse_ss/ X and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images
Source: UGC

eNCA journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones revealed on his @pule_jones X account on 9 June 2026 that businessman Mohammed Sayed and Khan exchanged messages on WhatsApp. In the messages, which were dated 11 June 2021, Khan drafted questions which were directed to Cele. The questions related to an alleged relationship between Cele and convicted drug dealer Timmy Mariemuthoo. The questions were then incorporated into a list of questions which Ndlozi sent to Cele via email on 17 June 2021.

View the WhatsApp messages here:

Sayed and Khan also reportedly made threatening remarks about journalist and crime activist Yusuf Abramjee after he reported on the illicit tobacco trade. Other allegations include Khan discussing police investigations with Sayed and proposing a SAPS-branded face mask tender during the COVID-19 pandemic, and funding former Ekurhuleni City Manager Dr Imogen Mashazi’s controversial R3.35 million jet trip to London.

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Khan unsuccessfully mounted a legal battle to prevent him from testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. However, the Madlanga Commission summoned him to testify on 1 July as part of the investigations.

Feroz Khan loses another court battle

Similarly, Briefly News reported that winning court cases and Feroz are not in the same WhatsApp group. His attempt to prevent the Madlanga Commission from seizing his devices failed after he lost a court bid.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

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South African Police Service - SAPS
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