The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality’s former City Manager, Imogen Mashazi, has come under fire for her spending habits

She reportedly splurged R3.5 million on a three-day trip to the United Kingdom during her tenure in 2022

Mashazi defended the trip, which included stays at five-star hotels and a private jet charter

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Imogen Mashazi enjoyed the view of the Tower Bridge during her trip to the UK. Images: City of Ekurhuleni/ Facebook and Laurie Noble/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

EKURHULENI, GAUTENG — The former City Manager of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Dr Imogen Mashazi, denied that her London trip, which cost R3.5 million, was state-funded.

According to News24, Mashazi was accompanied by her husband and two others on the three-day trip in July 2022 during her tenure as the City Manager of Ekurhuleni. Mashazi and her fellow travellers spent millions on fuel, passenger tax, crew sustenance, catering, and accommodation. This was despite her earning R3.1 million per annum.

A look at Imogen Mashazi’s trip to the UK

Mashazi and her entourage reportedly splurged at the Corinthia Hotel, where rooms range from R15,000 to R95,000 per night. The jet they travelled in cost R2.5 million. Costs included R113,000 for fuel, R25,000 for sustaining the cabin crew, R80,000 for the crew, R17,000 for catering, R40,000 for passenger tax, and R45,000 for parking fees.

Mashazi denies the allegations

Mashazi strongly refuted the allegations and said she felt harassed by the media. She added that she was a victim of a campaign that amounted to character assassination and intimidation. Mashazi clarified that the trip was a private social engagement. She also pointed out that the individuals who footed the bill did not do any business with the City of Ekurhuleni.

Imogen Mashazi and her hubby had lots of fun flying on a jet to London. Image: @samkelemaseko

Source: Twitter

Imogen Mashazi before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Despite denying that she spent state money on her luxurious trip to Europe, Mashazi’s spending habits, and her management of the City of Ekurhuleni came under the microscope. She appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which was established to investigate allegations of corruption and the infiltration of the criminal justice system.

She faced scrutiny after her two-day testimony on 1 and 2 December, where she appeared adorned with high-end jewellery and carrying an expensive designer handbag, which a public official would not afford on a monthly salary. She also came under fire for approving salary hikes worth R600,000 for suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi. She also reportedly rewarded two officials with salary increases to appreciate their loyalty to her.

Imogen Mashazi’s Dr. title questioned

Her love of the finer things in life was not the only thing that faced criticism. Briefly News reported that Mashazi’s Doctorate title was questioned when she appeared before the Madlang Commission of Inquiry on 1 December.

Advocate Mahlape Sello sought clarification on her qualification as she addressed herself as “Doctor” despite her highest qualification being a Master's in Nursing Science. She said that she has a Doctorate in Literature and Philosophy and a Doctorate in Nursing Education.

Source: Briefly News