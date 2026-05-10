Award-winning music producer Oscar Mbo has laid his mother to rest on Mother's Day, Sunday, 10 May 2026

The producer announced the passing of his mother on 5 May 2026 in a heartfelt social media post

Fans have comforted the hitmaker as he shared a sombre video with his son getting ready for the funeral service

Oscar Mbo had a heartbreaking Mother’s Day as he had to lay his mother to rest. Image: Oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

It was a sad Mother's Day for hit music producer Oscar Mbo, who shared that he laid his mother to rest.

While some people appreciated their mothers on Sunday, 10 May 2026, Oscar and his family had to say their final goodbyes to his.

Oscar appreciates mom after passing

Yes God hitmaker Oscar Mbo shared a heartbreaking video preparing to lay his dear mother to rest. The star took to Facebook on Sunday to post a video of himself and his son getting dressed as they shared a bonding time and a few smiles.

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The emotions are felt through the sombre video, as Oscar and the young man prepare to lay their Queen to rest.

"laying our Queen to rest on Mother’s Day. Together through thick and thin, the Lord shall provide," he wrote.

On 5 May, Oscar had the timeline heartbroken when he announced the passing of his mom. In a lengthy and touching message, Oscar shared how his mother was his biggest cheerleader and would often encourage him to excel in his career.

"Whoa, you loved all of us so loud, you taught us how to pray, how to share and how to express ourselves. I thank God for the amazing life you shared with us, Mama, and for the best childhood I had. You provided me with unwavering support from the very beginning to the end - you were so proud of me and would always remind me how good God is. Rest in eternal peace. I’m shattered, but I’m filled with so much love because you always gave me. Rest in peace, my love," he wrote.

In April 2024, Oscar shook the timeline when he bought his mother a brand-new Toyota Fortuner, after purchasing a similar gift for his father.

On X, people comforted Oscar. @TheAudioLabSA shared:

"Sending love to Oscarmbo as he lays his mother to rest on Mother’s Day ❤️‍🩹 a pain no one should have to carry."

His fan, Zinhle Mabuyisa Truelove, shared a touching message:

"She has fulfilled her duty. The significance of her being laid to rest on this day confirms how well she played her role as a Mother. She did a great job in raising you the best way she knew how. Duduzekani boMpongo. Nisebenze kahle namuhla," she wrote.

Rethabile Khumalo to release a song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rethabile Khumalo is reportedly working on an album in honour of her late mother, acclaimed Afro-pop star Winnie Khumalo

The singer has been channelling her grief into making more meaningful music, with her latest song currently dominating the airwaves

The news arrives one year after Winnie Khumalo's tragic passing, and it's clear from Rethabile's social media posts that it does not get better with time

Source: Briefly News