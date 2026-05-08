A university student warmed the hearts across Mzansi after visiting a taxi rank to deliver lunch to her hardworking father

The clip was shared on Facebook, leaving viewers feeling deeply moved by the daughter's humble and caring gesture

Social media users flooded the post with praise, as users attributed the young woman’s kindness to the strong foundation and role modelling provided by her dad

A friend accompanied her roommate, who was going to see her hardworking father at a taxi rank. Image: @_relebogile.

Source: TikTok

A beautiful moment of family devotion captured the powerful bond between a student and her father at his place of work in Johannesburg.

The clip was shared by TikTok @_relebogile._ on 30 April 2026, where many social media users praised the father for being a good role model.

The student went to the taxi rank with her roommate to see her father. Carrying the lunch she bought for him, she walked and handed him the parcel. The dad who was standing outside a taxi was appreciative of his caring daughter's gesture. The creator, TikTok user @_relebogile._ captioned her post praising her for showing up for her dad, even in the smallest ways.

The essential role of a father

A father’s influence is vital in shaping his daughter’s self-esteem and her future views on men. According to the Dr James Dobson Family Institute, a dad provides the emotional security and affirmation a young girl needs to navigate the world with confidence. By being present, supportive, and affectionate, a father sets the standard for how his daughter should be treated, helping her build a strong identity that lasts into adulthood.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the compassionate daughter

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were moved by the young woman's love for her father. Many viewers praised her and assured her that she would be blessed for caring for her dad. Some noted the role the father has played in raising his compassionate and selfless child and applauded him. Others found the message on the back of the creator's hoodie, which reminds the people behind her that the world is a better place with them in it, touching. One viewer who knew the taxi driver's dad shared that he often spoke about his kids during rides.

Viewers said the man was an example of a present father. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Nanny commented:

"Your dad is such a wonderful man. I remember early this year, I was at a taxi rank at the Mall of Tembisa, going to Johannesburg, as you know, I am a first-year student. He motivated me to focus on school more than anything. He said his children are at UJ, and every time he is in Joburg, they ask him to buy them inyama yenhloko, and he is so proud of you 😊."

User @Thuli added:

"He always talks about his girls. He is super proud of you, you must know that."

User @anuel9 shared:

"The effect of a present dad, oh I love this 🥰."

User @AUMEGA🦄 said:

"I love her hoodie too💜. What an angel😇🥰."

User @NgAn'YaKwEtHu joked:

"Problem is invoice izongena soon sekuyi (is going to come in soon and he will return the money as) double 😂."

User @ZULUGIRL commented:

"The best reviews about your dad are so sweet ☺️."

3 Briefly News articles about fathers

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A 28-year-old man, identified as Afande Moses, moved social media users after he built a permanent house for his stepfather, who lived in a mud home.

A young dad was filmed hanging out with his crew outside the yard, with his baby relaxing comfortably on his back, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Source: Briefly News