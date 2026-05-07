A young graduate’s emotional moment during her university graduation ceremony left many South Africans in tears online

Social media users praised the woman’s quiet confidence and determination after learning more about her inspiring journey to graduation

The viral clip sparked heartfelt reactions, with strangers rushing to offer support and encouragement on the social media pages

Nokhuthula was emotional as she walked off the stage. Image: @ukzn

Source: Instagram

A young graduate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal touched thousands of South Africans after walking across the graduation stage in a simple outfit. She later broke down in tears while hugging her mother after receiving her qualification.

Twenty-four-year-old Nokuthula Dlamini captured hearts online after a TikTok video shared by @immaculatmyeza on 6 May 2026 showed her crying moments after receiving her qualification. The young woman, who graduated with a BA Honours degree in Sociology, was seen holding her certificate while embracing her mother emotionally after stepping off the stage.

According to a post from UKZN, Dlamini was raised by a single mother who works as an informal trader. Despite difficult financial circumstances, she managed to complete her studies with support from the people around her.

She thanked lecturer Dr Siphamandla Sithelo for helping her secure accommodation and also expressed gratitude to her roommate, Khethukuthula Khoza, who assisted with food and other essentials during her studies.

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She received her qualification at a graduation ceremony at UKZN. Image: @ukzn

Source: Instagram

Nokuthula opens up about the graduation moment

The graduate explained that she chose to attend the ceremony wearing the clothes she already had because she did not want to place extra pressure on her mother.

“I decided to go with the clothes I had. What was important for me was just to be present at graduation because I thought this might be the last one for me.”

Nokuthula added that her tears were not about how she looked but about finally seeing her dream come true after years of struggle.

“My tears were driven by gratitude, the support I received, and the joy of making my mother proud.”

The Pietermaritzburg-born graduate also encouraged other students facing hardships not to give up on their dreams.

“Don’t give up. Go out and finish what you started.”

View the TikTok post below:

Mzansi showered the graduate with love and support

The emotional clip resonated with South Africans as many social media users offered words of encouragement, prayers, and even gifts. Some people offered graduation dresses and photo shoots, while others called for companies to help the graduate secure employment.

This is what Mzansi wrote on @immaculatmyeza's page:

Nomthandazo Mazibuko commented:

“I also have a graduation dress she can use for her photoshoot.”

Thobani Mthembu said:

“Mnikeni umsebenzi Mzansi azenze yena ikhanda impilo yakhe yonke, nayi qualification seyuphethe.” (Give her a job Mzansi and she will make herself the head of her life - she has already qualified.)

@Nkabahle wrote:

“Uyihambe kanzima lendlela ngoNkulunkulu waphumelela.” (You have walked this difficult path with God and succeeded)

@user4277555532725 commented:

“This is very touchy; only her mother understands why she's crying.”

@LindyBanzie added:

"What if umuntu vele is natural? Sometimes niyalawulana anoke nihloniphe our decisions instead of judging them.” ("What if someone is natural? Sometimes you control each other, respect our decisions instead of judging them.")

@Phumezo_bhino5 shared:

“As someone graduating next week, this video touched me.”

『nathi 』🤍. said:

"Masiyeke ntloko yakhs bethunani....lomntana is so strong😢"

More Briefly News Stories on Graduations

A 26-year-old University of the Free State master’s student from Limpopo tragically collapsed and died on campus just hours before she was due to receive her degree, leaving South Africans heartbroken.

A graduate teacher went viral after proudly showing off his double qualification at school while his excited learners joined in to celebrate her achievement.

A young woman went viral after showing the huge difference between the stylish graduation outfit she ordered online from Shein and the disappointing item she actually received.

Source: Briefly News