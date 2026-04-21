Sivenathi Tshaka’s Shein outfit for a special moment leaves her wondering if the image on Shein and the outfit on her body are the same thing

A graduation-ready blazer-dress turns into an oversized surprise, with the TikToker jokingly asking what she’ll even say on the big day

Social media jumps in with some good-hearted advice, jokes, and their own online shopping horror experiences

Sivenathi managed to laugh at herself as she tried the outfit. Image: @sivenathi_tshaka/TikTok, @Siivenathii Tshaka/Facebook

Source: TikTok

A young woman has gone viral on TikTok after showing what she ordered from Shein versus what actually arrived. Mzansi couldn't help but laugh with her.

The video, posted by @sivenathi_tshaka on 20 April 2026, shows the woman trying on a blazer-style dress she had planned to wear for her graduation day. Instead of the sleek, fitted look she expected, the un-ironed outfit turned out noticeably oversized, hanging loosely on her frame.

Despite the mismatch, she is seen laughing as she poses in the outfit. She included the text that translated to:

“What will we tell people on graduation day?”

The amusing clip is a reminder of the online shopping reality

The clip continues to gain traction as users relate to the all-too-familiar gap between online catalogue images and real-life delivery results. Still, despite the fashion mishap, the woman’s humour and confidence turned the moment into a comedic hit.

What she ordered did not seem like what she got. Image: @sivenathi_tshaka/TikTok

Source: TikTok

SA related to the fashion emergency.

The relatable fashion disappointment quickly struck a chord online, racking up reactions and comments filled with humour, advice, and sympathy from fellow users who have had similar online shopping experiences. While the dress clearly didn’t meet expectations, many viewers agreed it still had potential, especially with tailoring or styling adjustments like belts, corsets, or alterations. Others, however, weren’t convinced Shein was the right choice for formal wear in the first place, and they voiced their concerns on @sivenathi_tshaka's page.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Thandolwakhe.Mzomba_61 said:

"Umlenze phambi komnye ujonge i camera sisi😭(One leg in front of the other, then look at the camera sis)."

Nyaniso wrote:

"Ngathi uyi lawyer chommie! 😫😫😂🔥"

Mari, bebe advised:

"You can steam it and have it tailored, there’s hope 🙏🙏🙂‍↔️."

Siphesihle🌸said:

"When I tell you that I almost bought this? Yho enkosi bawo😭"

sanda 🫧 insisted that it was the same thing:

"No, you just ordered a size that was too big. Other than that, it’s exactly the item."

nosi joked:

"That’s a graduation gown by itself 😂😂"

Thandi shared her disappointment:

"I’m also disappointed at SHEIN shame 🥺 I bought a grad suit. Yoh I regret."

3 More Briefly News on Shein clothing experiences

A viral TikTok shows a man’s Shein suit order arriving very different from what he expected, sparking jokes and sympathy over online shopping disappointments.

A South African woman’s Shein try-on haul comparing expectations vs reality went viral after impressing viewers with how stylish and well the outfits looked on her, sparking praise and positive reactions online.

A Pretoria woman’s Shein order went viral after she showed a “dirty” and disappointing item that looked nothing like what she expected, leaving Mzansi amused and baffled

Source: Briefly News