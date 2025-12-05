A Pretoria woman shared a funny video showing her disappointment after ordering a maternity dress online

The dress was meant for a special photo shoot, but didn’t fit as pictured, leading her to return the item and ask why the sizing looked so different

South Africans flooded the comments with laughs, sympathy and advice about online shopping fails and sizing troubles

A young woman from Pretoria posing for photos.

A Pretoria TikTok user who goes by the handle @thatso_insane, found herself in a hilarious situation when a maternity dress she ordered online arrived looking very different from what she expected. On 30 November 2025, she posted a video showing the dress laid out on her bed. It was the smallest size she could order, but its length was taller than her bed itself. The black dress had a long flowing train, long sleeves and a cut-out in the middle designed for pregnant bellies to show during photo shoots.

She showed clips of the advertised dress on the retailer’s app, Shein, along with her delivery details and messages with the courier. When she finally tried on the dress, it fit loosely and bunched up heavily at her feet. It was very different from the sleek look of the model in the pictures. The video showed her confusion and frustration as she asked why the dress looked so different on her, even though it was the smallest size available.

She then shared images with a man, whom she mentioned was her baby daddy, who responded with laughter over voice notes, joking about how the dress fit her. She later showed the return process, revealing how it was to get a refund after sending the dress back. The item cost R262, and despite the fail, she handled the return quickly.

A return request on Shein.

Mzansi reacts to the shopping fail

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikToker @thatso_insane's shopping fail with many defending the online retailer stating that there was no issue with the item she bought, but rather it was her mistake for not getting the measurements correct:

@RaeCory laughed:

“😂😭😭 Aibo, I saw this at 1 am yoh😂😂”

@caster_zwide said:

“The dress is exactly what you ordered, babes inkinga you took a big size and awunabele, otherwise this dress would've been perfect ❤”

@Soso of SOSOLuxé 🌸🛁 joked:

“Mara le wena chomi?! Size?! Go for XS.”

@Ponono❤️ added:

“It’s fine moss😭”

@Tshego💦 laughed:

“The laugh of that man made things worse😂😂😂”

@Bontle Moloto quoted:

“I told the courier guy, kare no fetch this thing”

@Thando Augustine🌸🎀 explained:

“The dress is fine, the problem is the size.”

@shammah Harrington advised:

“Always look for a picture of someone wearing it, trust me 🥺🥺”

Watch the TikTok clip below:

