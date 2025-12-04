A shopper’s unusual trolley dash choices sparked widespread debate across South Africa

Her unexpected strategy prompted mixed reactions from viewers online over the items she grabbed

The viral moment shared on TikTok turned an ordinary challenge into a major nationwide talking point

A woman has left Mzansi buzzing with mixed reactions after a video of her trolley dash went viral, not for her speed, but for her unexpected choice of items.

A woman's trolley dash sparked reactions due to the items she chose to grab.

The clip, which has rapidly made the rounds on social media, shows the contestant sprinting into action the moment the countdown ends, but her shopping priorities have sparked confusion and debate online.

Instead of rushing toward high-value groceries or essential food products, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @ngwanamash made a beeline straight for the coffee section, grabbing her first item with urgency. She then picked up two boxes of milk before heading directly to the detergents aisle, the moment that truly set social media alight.

In the footage that was posted on 4 October 2025, she can be seen running while her partner pushes the trolley as she places an overwhelming number of cleaning products. She grabbed multiple packets of washing powder, stacks of washing-up liquid, specifically Sunlight dish soap, and continued piling in even more laundry detergents.

Her haul included bleach, fabric softener, clothing fresheners, and various household cleaners. She also added toilet paper and other cleaning necessities, filling the trolley with hygiene products.

While @ngwanamash's speed and determination were undeniable, viewers were left puzzled by her selection. Many expected her to go for meat, rice, oil, toiletries, or bulk food items commonly prioritised during trolley dashes.

The video’s comment section has since exploded with reactions. Some praised her for choosing practical household items that last long and save money in the long run, while others expressed disbelief that she ignored aisles packed with high-value groceries.

Despite the confusion, one thing is clear, the TikTok user @ngwanamash's unique strategy has captured the attention of thousands, turning an ordinary trolley dash into one of Mzansi’s most talked-about shopping moments.

A woman in South Africa posed in a TikTok video.

SA reacts to the woman's trolley dash performance

The online community took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the woman’s trolley dash performance and what they would have grabbed, saying:

Velma Akeelah Shai said:

"Mina, I still say, my trolley will go straight to the red meat section 😂."

Khumbu added:

"She really loves doing washing, neh 😏."

Kaymo shared

"I have never been so proud of a stranger like this."

Justdee wrote:

"Maybe she owns a laundry 🧺 😂."

Sheri1424 cracked a joke, saying:

"She surely made sure that she would be cleaning the whole five years🤣."

Duds was impressed:

"My kinda person..🥰You nailed it, hun."

Ma go sesi shared:

"Le nna nka tsea cleaning stuff."

