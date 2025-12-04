A determined shopper delivered an impressive performance that captured nationwide attention during a trolley dash

Viewers were amazed by her swift decision-making on the items she grabbed and her ability to maximise every second

Her energetic effort sparked celebration online as South Africans applauded her remarkable hustle

A woman in South Africa has gone viral after delivering an unforgettable performance during a one-minute trolley dash that left onlookers cheering and social media users applauding her strategy and speed.

The video, which has been widely shared online, showed the woman standing ready with her trolley as the countdown began.

The moment the bell rang, she wasted no time and sprinted straight for the big boxes of Christmas biscuits, the assorted festive packs that many families love. She grabbed two of them with precision before swiftly moving to the next aisle.

Her focus and determination became even more evident as she loaded two six-packs of boxed milk, two large packets of beans, several big bags of rice, and a sack of maize meal into her cart. She then added big packets of brown sugar, four large bottles of cooking oil, washing powder, soap, various meats, and a range of other essentials.

Halfway through the dash, a staff member handed her a second trolley as the first filled up quickly. Without hesitation, the woman kept moving with impressive speed, weaving through aisles with purpose and making every second count.

By the time the buzzer signalled the end of the minute, the visibly exhausted woman was breathing heavily and bending slightly, trying to catch her breath. But the crowd around her bursts into applause, showering her with high-fives and cheers for her outstanding effort.

Social media users have since praised her organisation, quick thinking, and ability to prioritise high-value essentials under pressure. Many described her as someone who stood on business, ensuring not a single second went to waste.

The energetic performance uploaded by TikTok user @supersparmegacity has gained over 1.9 million views since it was published on 30 November 2025.

SA reacts to woman's impressive trolley dash performance

Viewers in South Africa celebrated the lady's hustle and the impressive haul she managed to secure in just one minute as they took to the comment section, saying:

Masha Mafumu said:

"Well done mom."

Gugu Nkatha wrote:

"I would pick only the basics 🤣."

Liseka26 replied:

"Big ups to umama she had a great run ❤️."

Thaziphe stated:

"I’m so proud of her."

Lindy Malilly commented:

"Best trolley dash, mommy."

Ano's kitchen simply said:

"Very proud of you.This shop deserves 💐."

Mabaso Nkos was impressed by the woman, adding:

"Uyi boss mama, I yes you😅🥰my mommy."

Watch the video below:

