A high-energy supermarket challenge captured national attention after a man’s quick decision-making and sharp focus impressed viewers

His performance sparked lively reactions online, with many praising his strategy and ability to maximise the moment

The video ignited widespread conversation as South Africans celebrated his effort and shared their humorous and supportive comments

A South African man has left social media users in disbelief after a video of his lightning-fast trolley dash showcased extraordinary speed, precision and focus.

The clip captured the moment he raced through supermarket aisles, filling multiple trolleys with groceries in record time.

In the now-viral video that was posted by @my.spar.kopanong on 1 December 2025, the man moved swiftly from one shelf to the next, loading items with remarkable efficiency. Viewers watched as he grabbed washing powder, then stacked eight tins of baked beans into his trolley, only to return moments later to add another eight. His rapid-fire approach didn’t stop there.

He went on to throw in two large bottles of cooking oil, two boxes of Cornflakes, various cuts of meat and a range of other grocery essentials, barely pausing for breath.

His speed was so impressive that store staff had to hand him three different trolleys to accommodate everything he managed to pack within the limited time frame. Each trolley filled up quickly as he continued his energetic dash, prompting cheers and stunned reactions from onlookers.

Social media users praised his focus and strategy, with many calling it one of the most entertaining trolley dashes they had seen. Others applauded him for making the most of the opportunity, noting that his ability to multitask and move with purpose helped him maximise every second.

The video by @my.spar.kopanong sparked conversations online, with many jokingly saying he deserved a trophy for his skills, while others commented that his technique should be studied by future contestants.

The man’s fast and furious grocery-grabbing performance has certainly captured the nation’s attention, proving once again that South Africans never fail to turn everyday moments into unforgettable entertainment.

A man running down the aisles of a shop during a trolley dash competition. Image: @my.spar.kopanong

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the man's trolley dash performance

The online community flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the man's trolley dash performance.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis said:

"He definitely has a wife, and they shop together! Talk about a present father and husband😭 Can't say the same about others."

Mpumelelo stated:

"Super proud of him❤️."

Annahlebogang wrote:

"Ngaze ngay'thanda le energy 🥰🥰🤣."

Lodi replied:

"He did great😃."

Lakeisha Onthatile commented:

"Man of the match."

Ntombizamahlubi expressed:

"Yabo a this man did very well. You can't take mealie-mealies and rice only, meat must be there and all the goodies, man."

IamMe simply said:

"This man is a man. A family man. He chose better than women 😇❤."

Watch the video below:

