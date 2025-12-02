A customer’s organised and efficient strategy during the store's trolley dash challenge, prioritising staples in bulk, earned him respect online

The video, shared on TikTok, showcased the man's precise list, leading many viewers to guess that he was an experienced household shopper

Social media users praised the man for getting a bit of everything, noting the strategic addition of a second trolley by a dedicated store employee as an added advantage

A local man's balanced trolley dash challenge selections impressed many viewers. Image: Gustavo Fring

A video documenting a customer's remarkably strategic performance during a supermarket competition became a viral hit, transforming a shopping spree into a lesson in efficiency.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @my.spar.kopanong, featured a memorable display of budget-conscious shopping, garnering many views, likes, and hundreds of comments from social media users who loved the balanced choice of items.

The man began the challenge by shopping like an experienced household manager. His initial stop was the cleaning aisle, where he grabbed two large containers of washing powder. He then moved with the person pushing his trolley to the chilled section, where he quickly grabbed multiple cartons of custard with both hands. His next move was to secure major bulks, fetching two large packs of canned food (stored in packs of 24) and two 5-litre bottles of cooking oil. TikTok user @my.spar.kopanong showed the customer moving to grab boxes of Weet-Bix and cornflakes before rushing to the freezer section.

The man’s strategic stockpiling of essential items

His dedication to value was clear as he loaded his trolley with six 5kg bags of frozen chicken. The trolley dash challenge is a promotional event where a contestant is given a fixed, short amount of time to run through a store and fill a shopping trolley with as many items as possible. The man’s clear focus on long-lasting, high-value staples led a store employee to quickly provide him with an extra trolley. The contestant filled this second trolley with packs of half a dozen kiddies’ yoghurts, bottles of amasi (sour milk), trays of eggs, and oats.

The online community guessed that he was a family man who usually does groceries in his household. Image: Ketut Subayinto

SA loves the man’s approach

The clip garnered massive views and comments from viewers who were impressed by the man's careful shopping plan. Many guessed that he must be used to doing groceries and stocking a home, noting that he is used to doing groceries and stocking a home, with his item list suggesting a seasoned shopper. Some said they would have gone for the electronics section, but conceded that his choice of bulk food items was far more financially sensible. Others offered applause to the friend who was pushing the trolley, noting that his eager assistance proved that men support each other.

User @Thah said:

"Lobaba uya grosser kwakhe (This man does groceries at his home)🥺."

User @Miss Chauke shared:

"The speed of the trolley drivers proves that men love each other 🥰."

User @Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis commented:

"He definitely has a wife, and they shop together! Talk about a present father and husband😭. Can't say the same about others."

User @Palesa shared:

"This man knows what things are needed for groceries. He even took Danone yoghurts for his kids."

User @annahlebogang160 said:

"Ngaze ngay'thanda le (I love his) energy 🥰."

User @IamMe said:

"This man is a man. A family man. He chose better than some women 😇❤."

Watch the TikTok video below:

