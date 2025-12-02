"She’s Slow": Woman’s Trolley Dash Leaves SA Disappointed With the Results

A woman’s trolley dash sparked widespread debate after her unexpectedly modest grocery haul left SA divided

Viewers reacted with humour and criticism, questioning her strategy and suggesting what they would have grabbed instead

The viral clip ignited lively discussions about what counts as a smart grocery dash, with many defending her essential-focused choices

A woman in South Africa has sparked a wave of online reactions after a video of her participating in a trolley dash challenge left many viewers feeling underwhelmed.

The clip, which has been circulating widely on social media, showcased the contestant sprinting through the supermarket aisles as soon as the bell rang, but her final haul has left Mzansi divided.

In the video, the woman quickly grabbed two large packets of milk and placed them in her trolley, followed by two bottles of Coca-Cola. She then added a packet of rice, four blocks of butter, two large packs of chicken, two polonies, a tray of eggs, cheese, and yoghurt. Despite the wide variety of groceries, her trolley appeared barely half full by the end of the dash.

Many online users expected her to collect higher-value or bulkier items to maximise the once-off opportunity, a common strategy viewers have seen in other viral trolley dash clips. Instead, the relatively modest selection had people questioning her approach.

Mzansi’s reactions, however, were mixed. Some defended her choices, noting that she prioritised essentials that would last a while, while others expressed disappointment, joking that she left money on the table by not filling the trolley more aggressively.

Social media users chimed in with humour and frustration, with comments ranging from playful teasing to serious suggestions on how she could have improved her haul. Several even shared their own fantasy trolley dash strategies, sparking a lively discussion about what truly counts as a "smart" grocery grab.

Despite the criticism, many applauded her calm approach and practical selections, pointing out that essentials like chicken, dairy products, and rice are among the most valuable everyday items. The video that was shared by social media user Soshanguve Mall on 30 November 2025 on Facebook went viral online.

SA reacts to the woman's trolley dash performance

The online community flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the woman's truly dash performance.

Nthabi Mo said:

"Wa dlala.. opportunity comes once my dear haai Coke e tlo re bolaya."

Bårbïey BöThã II cracked a joke, saying:

"If a slow learner were a person."

Nokulunga Mkhwanazi stated:

"She's slow."

Gontse K Boshielo expressed:

"May this type of girlfriend never locate me."

Tebogo Taunyane commented:

"I'll go for the red meat fridge, only meat and meat only."

Sysman Momelezi replied:

"Doesn't she know what she wants yoh they like wasting time in these shops, thanks."

Watch the video below:

