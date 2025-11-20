"She Did Very Well": Mama Stuns Mzansi With Impressive 1-Minute Trolley Dash

A woman impressed Mzansi with her swift strategy and smart choices during a one-minute trolley dash that quickly went viral online

Her focused approach and ability to prioritise essential, high-value items earned admiration from viewers across South Africa

The clip sparked widespread praise on social media, with many celebrating her performance and the positive community impact of the challenge

A woman in South Africa has stolen the spotlight online after a video of her impressive one-minute trolley dash left Mzansi cheering her on.

A woman left South Africa in awe with her impressive trolley dash challenge. Image: Dobsonville Mall

Source: Facebook

The fast-paced and entertaining clip, which has been circulating widely on social media, showed the woman making the most of every second as she dashed through a grocery store with remarkable strategy and speed.

The challenge began the moment the bell rang. Without hesitation, the woman sprinted down the aisle and immediately grabbed a large packet of potatoes, setting the tone for what viewers later praised as a well-executed grocery run.

She then added a hefty bag of rice to her trolley before moving swiftly toward the meat section, where she scored four big packets of chicken.

Her sharp planning didn’t stop there. The woman reached for three large bottles of cooking oil, an item many online users agreed was a smart and practical choice. She continued by adding two bottles of juice before loading her trolley with a wide variety of meat cuts, ensuring she maximised high-value items within the tight time limit.

To top off her haul, she even managed to grab some ice cream, a detail that left viewers smiling and calling her trolley dash perfectly balanced between essentials and treats.

Throughout the video that was shared by Dobsonville Mall on Facebook on 14 November 2025, the woman’s focus and determination were clear. As she moved from one aisle to another, she remained calm but purposeful, earning admiration from people across the country who praised her ability to think quickly under pressure.

A woman standing in front of a shop to take part in a trolley dash. Image: Dobsonville Mall

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to trolley dash video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's take on the trolley dash, saying:

Thulisile Mgiba Intombi Yom'swati said:

"Good job, mama."

Busisiwe Mthetwa added:

"She did very well."

Zama Zaa UmaDlamini shared:

"This was me in 2024. It's a great feeling running around the Mina. I packed most sugars and meat meat meat for the year."

Palesa Palesa stated:

"Wow, Congratulations, you did well."

Skay La Oviento commented:

"Yoh, she came for meat."

Ignatius Rapitso wrote:

"Salute to you, Dobsonville, what you are doing does not go unnoticed. You made a difference to the families of these individuals."

Watch the video below:

