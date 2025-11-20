A young Mzansi woman reflected on her year, sharing a series of remarkable personal achievements that captured widespread attention online

It is the end of the year when many take time to reflect upon their goals and wins, and this woman did just that.

A woman highlighted her 2025 achievements in an inspiring TikTok video. Image: @basisiwe2.0

Source: TikTok

The young lady in Mzansi captured the hearts of social media users after sharing an uplifting video highlighting her major achievements in 2025. The heartfelt clip, which has since gained widespread attention, showcases a series of personal milestones that reflect resilience, gratitude and a year filled with growth.

In the montage, which she shared on her TikTok handle @basisiwe2.0, she proudly revealed that she had drilled water at her home, marking a significant upgrade to her living conditions. @basisiwe2.0 also spoiled herself with a brand-new iPhone 16. Adding to her list of accomplishments, @basisiwe2.0 passed her learner’s test and successfully obtained her driver’s licence.

One of the most emotional moments in the video is when @basisiwe2.0 shares that she honoured her late mother by installing a beautiful tombstone.

Her progress continued as she bought her own stand, drilled water again, and built her house. @basisiwe2.0 went on to express deep gratitude by saying the following in the clip that was uploaded on 17 November 2025 on TikTok:

"God came through in so many ways."

The video also highlighted the softer, more personal joys of her year. @basisiwe2.0 revealed that she fell in love, went on a spa date, enjoyed long-ride therapy sessions, and even secured her passport, opening the door to future travels.

Reflecting on her journey, she ended her clip with the powerful message saying:

"2025, I owe you nothing, my dear."

The TikTok user @basisiwe2.0 also captioned her post with an emotional note of gratitude:

"Oh Lord, I’m grateful."

The video went viral, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments, inspiring netizens.

A woman who flexed her 2025 achievements posed in a picture. Image: @basisiwe2.0

Source: TikTok

SA applauds the woman for her 2025 achievements

South Africans were proud of the young lady as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Mlanguteri added:

"Congratulations, come let me hug you.🥺 ❤️🫂."

Leratotheresa456 wrote:

"Beautiful, dear."

Thatie Mahlo stated:

"Proud of you, stranger 🥰."

Khayelihle Gumede expressed:

"I'm proud of you, stranger, keep on pushing, darling."

Khutso Manford commented:

"Congratulations, sister. Maintain that discipline."

Penelope stated:

"Love this so much for you, stranger."

