A South African woman on TikTok celebrated graduating with her fourth degree

TikTokker @snowndlovukaziqha, shared a video where she wore three graduation sashes and expressed her excitement

Many viewers were impressed and motivated by her achievement and expressed wanting to further their studies

An educated woman proudly boasted about her degrees on TikTok. Image: @snowndlovukaziqha

Source: Instagram

A young South African woman took to social media to flex her impressive academic qualifications.

Graduate celebrates 4th degree

In a TikTok video shared by @snowndlovukaziqha, she and her male friend are seen both looking stunning on their graduation day.

@snowndlovukaziqha is seen wearing three academic graduation belts as she prepares to collect her fourth one.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"It's 4 degrees hot outside ," she captioned the post.

In the clip, the educated babe is seen rocking a stylish cream-white suit and walking around sporting the biggest smile as she celebrates her latest academic achievement.

Education is truly the key to success for this fine babe! Watch the inspiring video below:

Mzansi inspired by woman's academic success

Many netizens were inspired by the woman's academic achievements and showered her with love in the post's comments section.

Others were encouraged to further studies after seeing how @snowndlovukaziqha obtained four qualifications.

Reotshepile commented:

"Ok let me go study ."

MaMfeka️‍ write:

"❤️super proud of you sister!"

Philisiwe Ngwenya said:

"Cha kushukuthi next year ngiyoyenza i-honours."

Amorh Minnie repleid:

"Khuphuka lapho graduate ."

T.h.i.l.i.l.i commented:

"Nizweni guys nafunda kangaka? This is nice Congratulations man❤️☺️."

wendy_myeni replied:

"I wish, the outstanding fees are letting me down I can't graduate."

maMwelase commented:

"Asifundeni guys."

Woman bags first job soon after graduating

In another moving story, Briefly News reported that a woman, @phumzsnaps bagged a Bcom Accounting degree from Wits and further bagged herself a job, becoming an accounting girlie.

In a TikTok video, the young woman showed her inspiring journey from graduation to being a corporate woman. Her career includes attending to emails and attending team meetings.

Speaking to Briefly News, Phumzile said she had always wanted to work in a bank, and accounting seemed to be the way to make that possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News